New TDS Rules | New Delhi: The rules related to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), have been changed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). From July 1, the doctors and social media influencers will be required to pay TDS on the free samples they receive from the other companies. Several changes have been announced by CBDT but this one is among the most significant ones. The TDS of 10 per cent will be charged to Doctors and Influencers.Also Read - Thinking Off Personal Loan To Pay Off? Must Check The Costs

The Union Budget 2022 introduced a new provision to prevent tax leakage from the system. Under Section 194R of the Income Tax Act, 1961, if the benefits of such samples exceed Rs 20,000, a 10 per cent TDS is applicable. Also Read - TDS on Crypto, Digital Assets: CBDT Issues New Guidelines | Check Details Here

For doctors, this is significant as they receive free samples of medicines regularly from the companies. Now, they will have to be disclosed in the Income Tax Return (ITR). The hospital will have to treat the sample as a taxable product. It will also include products like TV, Tickets, gold or even cash. The conditions are mentioned in Section 192. Also Read - Deposit Once, Get Fixed Income Every Month: Everything About SBI Annuity Scheme 2022

If the Doctor works as a consulting doctor with several hospitals, then the primary responsibility of paying the TDS will lie with the hospital and not the doctor. The conditions for this are mentioned in Section 194R.

Are there any exemptions?