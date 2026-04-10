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Global tech layoffs surge in 2026 with 70,000 job cuts across major companies including Oracle, Meta and GoPro

Global tech layoffs surge in 2026 with 70,000 job cuts across major companies including Oracle, Meta and GoPro

Over 70,000 tech jobs have been cut in 2026 as major firms restructure, with AI adoption, cost pressures, and slowing growth reshaping hiring trends across the global technology industry.

tech layoffs 2026

In 2026, big tech layoffs are occurring globally, with over 70,000 job cuts since the beginning of this year. Tech companies like Oracle and Meta have reduced hundreds of positions. Hardware company GoPro announced that it will cut nearly a quarter of its employees. Overall, layoffs have been confirmed by over 80 tech companies.

Global Tech Giants Laying Off Employees

As of now, over 78,000 tech employees around the world have been laid off already in 2026. Big-name companies have taken hits with companies like Oracle letting go tens of thousands of employees as part of a large-scale restructuring. Meta laid off several hundred employees across different departments.

GoPro Stems Losses With Employee Layoffs

GoPro will cut around 23% of its global workforce as part of an effort to streamline the company. This comes as many hardware companies have faced major layoffs due to slowing revenue and fierce competition within the industry.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation

So far in 2026, close to half of all job cuts are attributed to companies cutting costs due to AI. Many employees have been laid off due to AI-based restructuring. Tech companies claim that AI will allow smaller teams to do more with less, thus cutting back on hiring.

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Others have stated that they will be pivoting funds to focus on artificial intelligence, building out data centers, and investing in other new technologies. Some employees have been cut under the premise of AI development and increased automation. However, not everyone buying the AI reason. Some believe that companies are just using AI as an excuse to cut jobs and spend less money.

Macroeconomic headwinds are also contributing to large-scale layoffs, with companies trying to “optimise” spending. The tech industry hired rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic, but with growth slowing and operating costs rising, companies have had to pivot.

Amazon recently announced major layoffs as companies like Dell join the growing list of firms letting go of employees.

Big Tech Layoffs 2026 Impact On Employees

Since the start of 2026, employees who have been laid off are taking longer to find a new job. Additionally, employees that have found new jobs are earning lower salaries than they did in their previous position. Companies are still hiring but are doing so in more specialised fields and positions. Some of these positions include Artificial Intelligence, cyber security, and data science.

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