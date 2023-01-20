Home

Google To Microsoft: Big Tech Companies That Have Laid Off Employees in January

The tech layoffs have come thick and fast as the year 2023 began with Amazon announcing 18,000 layoffs followed by Google's 12,000 firings.

Tech Layoffs In January: Just 20 days into the month of January and any hope of witnessing a change in the job market has dwindled as many tech companies have opted for mass layoffs owing to the prevailing macroeconomic conditions. The tech layoffs have come thick and fast as the year 2023 began with Amazon announcing 18,000 layoffs followed by Google’s 12,000 firings. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc today said it is eliminating about 12,000 jobs, or 6 per cent of its workforce in the latest cuts to shake the technology sector.

Here’s the list of big tech companies that have opted for mass layoffs in the month of January:

Google Layoffs

Alphabet Inc is eliminating 12,000 jobs, its chief executive said in a staff memo shared with the news agency Reuters. Alphabet’s job losses affect teams across the company including recruiting and some corporate functions, as well as some engineering and products teams. The layoffs are global and impact US staff immediately.

Microsoft Layoffs

Microsoft on January 18 said it would eliminate 10,000 jobs, almost 5 per cent of the global workforce, as it braces for a potential recession. The cuts come “in response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities,” the company’s CEO Satya Nadella released in a statement to its employees Wednesday.

“It’s important to note that while we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas. We know this is a challenging time for each person impacted,” Nadella wrote in the statement.

Amazon Layoffs

Amazon announced laying off 18,000 employees globally including nearly 1,000 in India. Last week, the Labour Commission Office in Pune sent a summon to Amazon regarding mass layoffs and voluntary separation policy. Around 1 per cent of Amazon employees have reportedly been fired in India. A lot of people have posted about Amazon layoffs and asked for job leads on the platform.

Salesforce Layoffs

Salesforce also announced its intentions to lay off 8,000 employees, or 10 per cent of its workforce, a move attributed by CEO Marc Benioff to the rapid expansion during the COVID pandemic. Citing a challenging macro environment and an inherent business slowdown, Salesforce resorted to 8,000 job cuts on January 4 (10 per cent of its employees). Further, the company’s restructuring plan aims at cutting costs further and improving margins via a reduction in office space and selling of real estate.

Twitter Layoffs

After cutting off over 50 per cent workforce, Twitter is planning for more layoffs. Hundreds of workers in Twitter’s advertising, trust and safety, and monetisation departments were laid off two weeks ago, and layoffs in Singapore and Australia occurred just last week. About 50 employees in the company’s product organisation are set to lay off in the coming weeks, reports Business Insider, citing sources.

Intel Layoffs

Intel is making deeper job cuts that will hit at least hundreds of employees in the Bay Area and nearby places in the US. As per reports, the company has decided to eliminate nearly 201 jobs in Santa Clara by January 31. Besides, Intel is eyeing the elimination of 343 jobs in the Sacramento County city of Folsom. Altogether, the chip giant plans to cut over 500 jobs in California.