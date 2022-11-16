After Wipro And Infosys, THIS IT Company To Allow Employees To Take Up ‘Gig’ Jobs With Prior Consent

Many employees, working from home during the pandemic, took up side jobs without the approval of their parent firm. Both Wipro and Infosys have said employees can take up gigs that don't come in direct conflict with their primary job.

Moonlighting Policy: Amid controversy around moonlighting, many IT major companies, including TSC, Wipro, Infosys have been now framing or have already put in place a policy to allow their employees to take up gig work that are not directly in conflict with the parent firm. Similarly, IT services major Tech Mahindra is in the final stages of framing its moonlighting policy, which may allow employees to take up side gigs if doing so would not hinder the work at the company. According to report in the Economic Times, it may roll out the policy this month.

Tech Mahindra’s global chief people officer, Harshvendra Soin, told ET that the company is looking to allow employees to take up a side hustle for a short duration, mainly over the weekend.

But the work should not be with the competition and in line with the service agreement. Employees should also take written approval from the company before moonlighting. “One needs to be open about it. If you come and take written permission, it’s allowed, but there is a process to be followed,” Soin told the publication.

Wipro and Infosys previously said they had sacked employees for working for the competition, triggering a debate about whether employees could be allowed to take up side jobs. However, both Wipro and Infosys have said employees can take up gigs that don’t come in direct conflict with their primary job.

HCL Technologies, too, has said it does not approve of dual employment but added that it was not a major issue within the company.

In August this year, food delivery startup Swiggy introduced a moonlighting policy to allow its employees to take up external projects after working hours, under certain conditions.