Mumbai: Tech Mahindra, India's fifth largest IT exporter, announced on Tuesday that it will hire around 3,000 people in Gujarat over the next five years. The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat under its IT/ITeS (IT enabled services) policy on Tuesday. The agreement will enable the company to address the changing engineering needs of enterprises.

"The Government is committed to supporting businesses to improve the ease of doing business (EODB) in the state. In line with this, the MoU with Tech Mahindra will not only help us enable the same but also result in the overall development of the city," said Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat.

14 OTHER COMPANIES SIGNED MoU

Tech Mahindra is one of the 15 IT companies that have signed MoUs with the Gujarat government under its Employment Generation Incentive (EGI) and the 'Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana', which aims to attract investments in the IT sector in Gujarat.

In August, the Gujarat government signed an MoU with engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to set up an IT technology park and an IT-enabled services technology park in Vadodara. The project will be developed in the next 5 years at an investment of ₹7,000 crore.

Other companies such as Rishabh Software, Cygnet Infotech, Entigrity Pvt Ltd., Gateway Group of companies, QX Global Group, and Analytix Business Solutions, etc., have also signed MoU with the Gujarat government to invest in various technology modernization and transformation projects in the state in the last one year. The MoUs signed are expected to generate around 26,750 high-skilled IT employment opportunities for the state.