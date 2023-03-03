Home

Business

Tech News Website CNET To Layoff Several Long-Time Employees After Using AI To Produce Articles

Tech News Website CNET To Layoff Several Long-Time Employees After Using AI To Produce Articles

In January, Futurism reported that CNET published dozens of articles that were generated using AI tools. CNET paused the practice after public outcry and factual errors in stories.

Tech News Website CNET To Layoff Several Long-Time Employees After Using AI To Produce Articles

CNET Layoff: Weeks after news broke that tech site CNET was using artificial intelligence to produce articles, the company is doing extensive layoffs that include several longtime employees that could hit around a dozen people, or about 10 per cent of the workforce, according to multiple media reports.

CNET editor-in-chief Connie Guglielmo will also step down from her role and become the senior vice president of AI content strategy and editor-at-large, a report in The Verge noted, quoting a draft blog post by CNET. She will be replaced by Adam Auriemma, former editor in chief of another Red Ventures-owned outlet, NextAdvisor.

You may like to read

The layoffs were announced internally via email by Red Ventures, the private equity-backed marketing-turned-media company that bought CNET in 2020. “To prepare ourselves for a strong future, we will need to focus on how we simplify our operations and our tech stack, and also on how we invest our time and energy,” wrote Carlos Angrisano, president of financial services and the CNET Group at Red Ventures.

In January, Futurism reported that CNET published dozens of articles that were generated using AI tools. CNET paused the practice after public outcry and factual errors in stories. Though the AI-generated stories were put on pause in January, Red Ventures is preparing to deploy the tool again soon, according to an internal meeting held in late February, first reported by Futurism and confirmed by The Verge.

According to CNET, with the reorg and layoffs, the site will narrow its coverage categories to five areas: consumer technology, home and wellness, energy, broadband and personal finance. Those are “categories where the CNET Group has a high degree of authority, relevance, differentiation and where we can make a large difference in the lives of our audience,” the spokesperson said according to Variety.

“We believe success in these focus areas will set the groundwork for future expansion and create the right conditions for a high-growth, sustainable business.”

Several media outlets like The Washington Post, CNN, BuzzFeed, NPR, NBC News, MSNBC, Sports Illustrated and others have laid off employees in recent months.

Amid the Big Tech layoff season, the media and entertainment industry worldwide has been hit with job cuts as advertisers reduce spending amid the global economic slowdown.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.