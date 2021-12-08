New Delhi: Tega industries IPO allotment date is here and investors are curious to know whether they have been allotted shares or not. The in initial public offering was opened for subscription on December 1 and the period closed on December 3.Also Read - Ravi Shastri Reveals That Indian Players Were In State Of Shock After The 36 All Out Debacle

Tega Industries IPO Allotment – Direct BSE Link To Check Share Status

To know the Tega industries IPO share allotment status, you need to go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .

Once you land on the page, you need to go to the “Status of Issue Application.”

You can check the status of your application, you need to enter details such as Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Number, and Permanent Account Number (PAN) details.

Tega Industries IPO Review Details

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 443 to Rs 453 per equity share.

It has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 33 shares.

The shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.

The IPO has an issue size of Rs 619.23 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 619.23 crore.

Axis Capital Limited, and JM Financial Consultants Private Limited are lead managers of Tega Industries IPO.

Tega Industries IPO Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed a staggering 219.04 times overall. The IPO was subscribed 215.45 times in QIB segment, 666.19 times in NII section, and 29.44 times in Retail segment, as per data on Chittorgarh website.