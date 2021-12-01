New Delhi: Tega Industries IPO is hitting the market today as the subscription period for the company’s initial public offering is commencing. Investors can subscribe the IPO from today till Friday, December 3.

Tega Industries IPO Review

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed between Rs 443 and Rs 453 per equity share.

The initial public offering has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 33 shares.

The shares of the company will be listed at BSE and NSE.

The IPO has an issue size of Rs 619.23 crore. The initial public offering is entirely an offer for sale.

Tega industries was established in 1976. The company is considered as the second largest producers of polymer-based mill liners.

Axis Capital Limited, and JM Financial Consultants Private Limited are lead managers of Tega Industries IPO.

The company has manufacturing sites in Gujarat and West Bengal. It has mining hubs in Australia, South Africa, and Chile. South America, North America, South Africa, and Australia are major markets for the Tega Industries.