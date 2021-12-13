New Delhi: Shares of Tega Industries Limited are being listed at stock market – BSE Sensex and NSE. The Tega Industries IPO price has been fixed at Rs 443 to Rs 453 per equity share.Also Read - National Helpline Against Atrocities on SCs, STs: Here's How It Can be Accessed and How it Will Benefit the SC/ST People
Tega Industries Share Price
- You can check Tega Industries share price at BSE Website – https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/tega-industries-ltd/tega/543413/
- Tega share price at NSE can be checked at https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=TEGA
Tega Industries IPO
- Tega Industries IPO has a market lot and minimum order quantity 33 shares.
- The IPO has an issue size aggregating up to Rs 619.23 crore and and offer for sale of Rs 619.23 crore.
- Tega Industries IPO was subscribed 219.04 times. The IPO was subscribed 215.45 times at Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) Section, 666.19 times at Non-institutional bidders (NII) Segment, 29.44 times at Retail section.
- Tega Industries is a leading manufacturer and distributor of consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining. It is one of the largest producers of polymer-based mill liners.
Axis Capital Limited, and JM Financial Consultants Private Limited are lead managers for the Tega Industries IPO.