New Delhi: Shares of Tega Industries Limited are being listed at stock market – BSE Sensex and NSE. The Tega Industries IPO price has been fixed at Rs 443 to Rs 453 per equity share.

Tega Industries Share Price

You can check Tega Industries share price at BSE Website – https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/tega-industries-ltd/tega/543413/

Tega share price at NSE can be checked at https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=TEGA

Tega Industries IPO

Tega Industries IPO has a market lot and minimum order quantity 33 shares.

The IPO has an issue size aggregating up to Rs 619.23 crore and and offer for sale of Rs 619.23 crore.

Tega Industries IPO was subscribed 219.04 times. The IPO was subscribed 215.45 times at Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) Section, 666.19 times at Non-institutional bidders (NII) Segment, 29.44 times at Retail section.

Tega Industries is a leading manufacturer and distributor of consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining. It is one of the largest producers of polymer-based mill liners.

Axis Capital Limited, and JM Financial Consultants Private Limited are lead managers for the Tega Industries IPO.