Electric car to be charged using ethanol: Telangana launches India’s first ethanol-powered EV charger | Here’s how it works

At present, setting up most fast EV charging stations requires high-capacity power connections, multiple regulatory approvals, and extensive transmission infrastructure.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, ethanol is set to usher in another transformation amid the growing debate around E20 petrol continuing in India. According to the reports, the ethanol will no longer be limited to blending with petrol—instead, it will now be used to generate electricity for charging electric vehicles (EVs). It is important to note that the number of EVs in the country is growing at a rapid pace, but the lack of charging infrastructure remains a major challenge, particularly on highways and in remote areas where reliable electricity supply is limited.

Telangana has launched a 150 kW ethanol-powered EV charging system that operates independently of the power grid to address this issue. Instead of relying on conventional electricity, it generates power using ethanol to charge electric vehicles.

The system is being described as the world’s first ethanol-based EV charging solution.

How does this charging system work?

The latest technology integrates a 150 kW fast EV charger with an ethanol-based power generation system. In simple terms, the system first generates electricity using ethanol and then uses that electricity to charge electric vehicles. This system will help the charging stations to curb its dependency on the conventional electricity grid at all times.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, while speaking at the launch of Keto Motors’ first electric commercial bus in the 9-meter segment, said that the company has developed specialized equipment that enables electric vehicles to be charged using electricity generated from ethanol instead of conventional grid power.

According to the minister, the technology brings together electric mobility and India’s rapidly expanding ethanol ecosystem. It is expected to promote green energy and accelerate the adoption of sustainable mobility across the country.

Here are some of the key details:

At present, setting up most fast EV charging stations requires high-capacity power connections, multiple regulatory approvals, and extensive transmission infrastructure.

This is one of the key reasons why installing charging stations often takes a significant amount of time—especially along highways, in remote areas, and in regions where electricity infrastructure is inadequate.

The ethanol-based charging system is designed to address this challenge.

Since it generates its own electricity, it can be deployed even in locations where a grid connection is unavailable, making EV charging more accessible in underserved areas.

Charging Station Can Be Operational in Just 72 Hours

One of the biggest claims associated with this technology is its rapid installation. According to available information, the charging unit can be made operational within 72 hours. In contrast, conventional EV charging stations often take much longer to become functional due to delays related to power connections, approvals, and infrastructure development.

The new technology is also expected to reduce installation costs and setup time by up to 50%. This could significantly accelerate the expansion of EV charging networks, particularly in areas where electric vehicle adoption is increasing but electricity infrastructure is still underdeveloped.