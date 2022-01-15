New Delhi: Days after Telsa-founder, Elon Musk, said that the company is working through ‘a lot of challenges’ with the Indian government to launch the company in India, Telangana’s Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao has extended a helping hand.Also Read - Ola Electric Scooter Buyers Alert! Company To Open Final Payment Window On January 21

Rao replied to Musk's tweet saying, "Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India."

Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India https://t.co/hVpMZyjEIr — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 14, 2022

On January 13, Musk replied to a user who asked about the launch of the company in India saying, “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government.”

Still working through a lot of challenges with the government — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2022

According to a report by Mint, Tesla is seeking a cut in import duty to sell high-end electric cars in India. However, the report also quoted a government official saying that Tesla was free to use the Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to manufacture electric vehicles in the country.

The report also added that last year Rao helped the Telangana government to get an investment of Rs 2,406 crore from the Kitex Group. The minister arranged a special flight for Kitex MD Sabu Jacob to fly to Telangana and sign the deal with the state government. Kitex, reportedly, pulled out of Kerala by withdrawing a project worth Rs 3,500 crore.