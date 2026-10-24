Telangana unveils AI minister at DevFest 2026, bringing AI Innovation closer to people

The initiative was developed by TensorGo’s HumAIn, an enterprise-grade platform for deploying pre-AGI AI teammates, under the guidance of Sai Krishna, IT Advisor to the Hon’ble ITEC Minister, Government of Telangana.

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DevFest remains the flagship annual moment for the global developer community, entirely organized by the community, for the community, to share cutting-edge technology and level up the local ecosystem together. Representational Image

Google Developer Group (GDG) Hyderabad successfully concluded DevFest 2026 in Hyderabad, bringing together over 3,300 developers, students, engineers, architects and founders. GDG – Hyderabad is India’s fastest growing tech community with over 23000 software coders. A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of Telangana’s AI Minister, the first pre-AGI avatar of D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, marking its first-ever live on-stage launch.

The initiative was developed by TensorGo’s HumAIn, an enterprise-grade platform for deploying pre-AGI AI teammates, under the guidance of Sai Krishna, IT Advisor to the Hon’ble ITEC Minister, Government of Telangana. Telangana’s AI Minister marks a new approach to citizen engagement, demonstrating how emerging AI technologies can create new ways for people to interact with public leadership. The AI Minister answered questions from Gen Z attendees in both English and Telugu, including queries on Telangana’s vision and technology-led growth. The demonstration highlighted how emerging AI technologies can make information about the State’s priorities, initiatives and ambitions more accessible, while creating new avenues for citizen engagement with public leadership. TensorGo is an AI technology company specialising in enterprise-grade AI solutions. Its HumAIn platform enables organisations to deploy pre-AGI AI teammates for real-time, interactive and multilingual engagement.

The event also featured D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, who addressed the gathering virtually with a keynote on “Innovation at Scale.”

D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana said, “As Telangana works towards becoming a global AI hub, we want our young innovators to be at the centre of that journey. We have the talent and ambition; our focus is on building an ecosystem where young people can turn their ideas into solutions and take them to the world. The next big breakthrough in AI could come from a student, a startup or a young developer, and we want Telangana to be the place where those ideas get the opportunity to grow.”

Centred around the theme “Build, Secure, Scale: Developers and Builders in the Agentic Era,” DevFest 2026 featured hands-on learning sessions led by over 30 industry experts, alongside interactive experiences designed to connect talent with industry. The Experience Zone introduced NFC-enabled smart badges that allowed attendees to share their digital resumes instantly with prospective employers and recruiters. Industry hubs featuring Google for Developers, Logitech, Lyric AI, MetLife and MSI offered opportunities for engagement with leading technology companies, while the conference also upheld its commitment to sustainability by eliminating single-use plastics across the venue and providing reusable water bottles to attendees.

Srini Chilukuri, founder, TensorGo Software said, “The next evolution of AI isn’t just about building smarter machines. It’s about creating a new kind of teammate, one that can see, hear, understand and act alongside us. Telangana’s AI Minister is a step towards that future, built on HumAIn’s vision of AI teammates that work alongside people to make a real difference.”

Sai Krishna, IT Advisor to the Hon’ble ITEC Minister, Government of Telangana said, “Today, enabling leaders to reach a wider audience and stay connected with citizens is the need of the hour. This is Phase One of the initiative, with the AI Minister going live for the first time. In Phase Two, our vision is to bring the Minister closer to every citizen of Telangana, giving people the opportunity to interact with the AI Minister, share their feedback and submit grievances. The AI Minister is a Digital twin of the IT Minister, powered by HumAIn , helping him reach more people and gain deeper insights into governance and the issues citizens face at the grassroots level.”

Anudeep Durishetty, IAS, Joint Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department, Government of Telangana said, “Our vision is to move AI beyond pilots and demos into solutions that make a real difference to people’s lives, while building globally competitive products from Hyderabad for the world. Through initiatives such as AI City, AIKAM, GCCs and the Quantum District, we aim to create new opportunities for our youth and harness their talent and innovation to build a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034.”

“The energy, scale, and technical depth displayed at this year’s DevFest have been absolutely amazing. We combined live collaborative coding environments, cutting-edge tech talks and few immediate recruitment opportunities to eligible crowd. We aren’t just talking about the future of technology, we are actively building it right here in Telangana,” said Aarshad Devani, Lead for Google Developer Groups (GDG) Hyderabad.

DevFest remains the flagship annual moment for the global developer community, entirely organized by the community, for the community, to share cutting-edge technology and level up the local ecosystem together. Over the past 13 years, GDG Hyderabad has nurtured the region’s tech ecosystem by connecting with over 200,000 tech enthusiasts and maintaining an active member base of 20,000 developers.