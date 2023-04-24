Home

Business

Telecommunication Brands At War After VodafoneIdea Accuses Jio, Airtel Of ‘Predatory Pricing’

Telecommunication Brands At War After VodafoneIdea Accuses Jio, Airtel Of ‘Predatory Pricing’

Earlier, it was Bharti Airtel who accused Reliance Jio of giving out offers of live TV channels with broadband plans in such a way that it hurts competition.

Telecommunication Brands At War After VodafoneIdea Accuses Jio, Airtel Of 'Predatory Pricing'

New Delhi: Predatory pricing in telecom industry has once again became the center of the debate. Earlier, it was Bharti Airtel who accused Reliance Jio of giving out offers of live TV channels with broadband plans in such a way that it hurts competition.

Now, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has gone to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) alleging that Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are indulging in predatory pricing with their respective unlimited 5G offers, as per a report in Economic Times.

You may like to read

The cash-strapped telco has told that the two major players in the industry cannot offer 5G for free, and that too for an unlimited time, thereby accelerating the subscriber churn at cash-strapped Vi, the report added.

In separate responses to Trai, both Jio and Airtel have rejected Vi’s allegations. The significant market players (SMPs) have said that they can’t be called out for offering predatory tariffs as 5G currently has a very small user base with the network rollout currently under progress, according to the report.

Both Airtel and Jio also argued that nothing is being offered for free as 5G is being given as part of 4G packs and are charged accordingly. In fact, the cost of providing 1GB of 5G data is much less than that of 4G, the report said.

“We had given a notice to them (Jio and Airtel). They have given replies and we will make a decision soon. Currently, the legal team, finance team and technical team of Trai are studying the matter,” it added.

Another official mentioned in the report said that following Vi’s allegations, the regulator had asked both Jio and Airtel specific questions on predatory pricing and seeking details around their unlimited 5G offers.

A decision needs to be taken after a thorough examination of the delicate matter, keeping in mind that it shouldn’t affect the uptake of 5G services in the country, the officials added.

Bharti Airtel Vs. Reliance Jio

After Airtel accused Jio of predatory pricing, the Mukesh Ambani-led firm had written to TRAI stating that the complaint by Airtel is a deliberate malicious attempt to defame RJILs consumer friendly tariffs in order to protect its narrow interests.

In its letter to TRAI, RJIL said a close reading of the complaint letter would clearly establish that Airtel’s sole grouse is that JioFiber is offering reasonable tariffs to customers.

“Evidently, all its unsubstantiated claims of predation, non-level playing field, non-compliance with TTO’s and NTO are just woven around this singular theme and this complaint should be dismissed simply on the ground of being frivolous attempt to protect its own interests. Further, Airtel should be warned against making such frivolous complaints in future,” RJIL said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.