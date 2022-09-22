New Delhi: Now staying in posh residential colonies will become expensive as monthly rentals across seven major cities has been increased by 8-18% in the last two years, while capital value rose by 2-9%. Anarock— a real estate consultant underlined that there is a surge in the demand for luxury residential properties for both buying and renting in the 7 cities—Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.Also Read - 'Stay Wherever You Are, we Will Pay Your House Rent,' Kejriwal Urges Migrant Workers

Mumbai

Mumbai’s Worli saw the highest rental growth of 18 per cent to ₹2.35 lakh per month per apartment from ₹2 lakh per month in 2020 for luxury homes of 2,000 square feet area.

In MMR, the average monthly rent in Tardeo rose 15 per cent to ₹3.1 lakh for 2,000 square feet area from ₹2.7 lakh. The capital prices increased by only 3 per cent to ₹43,000 from ₹41,862 per square feet in 2020.

In Worli, average rentals increased 18 per cent to ₹2.35 lakh per month for 2,000 square feet flat from ₹2 lakh per month in 2020. Capital values saw a mere 2 per cent rise to ₹39,350 per square feet from ₹38,560.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s Rajaji Nagar witnessed the highest capital appreciation of 9 per cent with average price increasing to ₹6,200 per square feet in 2022 from ₹5,698 per square feet in 2020.

As per the data, the average monthly rentals in JP Nagar, Bengaluru rose by 13 per cent to ₹52,000 per apartment of 2,000 square feet area in 2022 as against ₹46,000 in 2020. Capital value increased 9 per cent to ₹6,200 per square feet.

At Rajaji Nagar in Bengaluru, the average monthly rent rose by 16 per cent to ₹65,000 for 2,000 square feet area from ₹56,000 in 2020. The capital value grew 5 per cent to ₹13,900 per square feet.

Chennai

In Chennai, average monthly rent in Anna Nagar rose 13 per cent to ₹63,000 for 2,000 square feet luxury flat from ₹56,000. Capital prices increased by 5 per cent to ₹11,850 per square feet from ₹11,300 per square feet.

Similarly, in Kotturpuram, the average monthly rent rose by 14 per cent to ₹84,000 for 2,000 square feet flat from ₹74,000 in 2020. Capital prices rose by 4 per cent to ₹14,000 per square feet.

Hyderabad

Average monthly rent in the luxury residential hotspot Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad rose 15 per cent to ₹62,000 for 2,000 square feet flat in 2022. Capital value appreciated 6 per cent to ₹7,400 from ₹6,950 per square feet.

HITECH City in Hyderabad saw an average monthly rent increase of 11 per cent to ₹59,000 for 2,000 square feet each apartment. Increase in capital prices was 7 per cent to ₹6,100 per square feet.

Kolkata

In Kolkata, the average rent in Alipore rose 8 per cent to ₹65,000 for 2,000 square feet apartment in 2022 against ₹60,000 per month in 2020. The capital prices increased by 4 per cent to ₹13,500 per square feet.

At Ballygunge, average monthly rent rose 10 per cent to ₹97,000 for 2,000 square feet area from ₹88,000, while the capital prices were up by 3 per cent to ₹11,700 from ₹11,350 per square feet.

Delhi-NCR

In Delhi-NCR, average monthly rent in Golf Course Road increased by 11 per cent to ₹78,000 for 2,000 square feet flat from ₹70,000 in 2020. Capital values saw a mere 3 per cent rise to ₹13,500 from ₹13,150 per square feet.

Likewise, Golf Course Extension Road saw average monthly rent increase by 12 per cent to ₹56,000 for 2,000 square feet flat. The capital prices rose 5 per cent to ₹8,700 from ₹8,300 per square feet in 2020.

Pune

In Pune, average monthly rent in Koregaon Park rose 14 per cent to ₹68,000 for 2,000 square feet flat from ₹59,500 per month in 2020. The capital prices increased by 4 per cent to ₹11,600 per square feet.

At Prabhat Road in Pune, average monthly rent rose by 8 per cent to ₹69,000 for 2,000 square feet flat. Capital prices rose by just 3 per cent to ₹12,900 per square feet.

Readers must note that Anarock data has taken the average monthly rent for 2,000 square feet of apartments in selected luxury locations of these cities metro cities.

“Most prominent luxury housing markets witnessed double-digit growth in rentals in the last two years,” Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said, adding that tenant preference has tilted towards large-size homes after the second wave of the pandemic.