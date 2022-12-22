Tesla Layoff 2.0: Automaker Firm To Sack Employees In 2023 Fiscal Year; Freezes Hiring

Delhi: Layoffs continue this winter in tech companies, media firms and pretty much everywhere. ‘Tis not the season of joy for everyone. In another round of firing employees, Elon Musk’s electric automaker, Tesla has warned employees about another round of layoffs early next year, along with a complete hiring freeze. The new round of layoffs, according to Electrek, will come in the next quarter (January-March 2023).

The wave of layoffs would be the second in recent months for the Austin, Texas-based automaker, after Musk reportedly said he wanted to cut 10 % of its workforce (estimated to affect roughly 10,000 employees) in June, writing in an internal memo he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy—though Musk later clarified the company would lay off 10% of its salaried workforce, hire more hourly workers and cut 3.5% of its overall staff, according to a report by Forbes.

Expect Layoff In First Quarter of 2023

“It’s not clear how extensive the hiring freeze will be as Tesla is still planning to expand in some manufacturing locations. No further details were made available at this time,” the report said late on Wednesday.

Tesla has communicated to some employees that it is stopping hiring for now. The company also said that teams will be expected to make layoffs during the “first quarter of 2023”.

Tesla is facing pressures from its recent steep stock price drop, which began in late September, and got worsened with Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

Electric car company Tesla’s shares tumbled further to around $137 apiece, its lowest ever, as Elon Musk on Wednesday again blamed global macroeconomic conditions. Musk last week blamed the Federal Reserve for the current situation, saying his electric car company is doing better than ever.

Tesla bull Ross Gerber tweeted this week: “Tesla stock price now reflects the value of having no CEO. Great job tesla BOD – Time for a shake up. $tsla.”

Musk replied: “As bank savings account interest rates, which are guaranteed, start to approach stock market returns, which are not guaranteed, people will increasingly move their money out of stocks into cash, thus causing stocks to drop.”

Since November 2021, Musk has sold more than $39 billion of Tesla shares.