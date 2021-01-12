New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news as American electric carmaker Tesla is planning to make inroads to the Indian market and it is now in touch with five state governments to set-up operations in the country. Also Read - Tesla to Finally Enter India in 2021: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

As per latest update, Tesla is exploring the possibility of setting up headquarters, manufacturing as well as R&D unit in the country and is planning to launch its brand in 2021. More recently, MoRTH minister Nitin Gadkari also confirmed Tesla's India entry this year.

Reports further suggest that Tesla is consulting the Central government and also other states and is carrying out a location search for setting up operations in India. The company has also hired a global consulting firm in the same regard.

On the other hand, a number of states are also wooing the carmaker to set-up its operations in their respective place. This includes Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. All these states already have a thriving presence in the form of the auto sector that includes major OEMs as well as component suppliers and vendor parks.

Moreover, Tesla is considering local partnerships for sourcing components. Earlier, the company had planned its India entry back in 2016 and even accepted orders from Indian customers. However, the brand could not succeed with its operations post the announcement with the changing import policies and dismal infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Latest updates suggest that Tesla will begin operations in India with the Model 3 sedan and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class rival will be the brand’s most affordable offering and is likely to be priced between Rs 55-60 lakh.