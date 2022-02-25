New Delhi: Planning a trip to Thailand? We have some great news for you all. Low-cost Indian airline SpiceJet on Friday said that it will start six flights between India and Bangkok from March 10 onwards. “The airline will introduce daily direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata with the Thai capital,” a press release from the company said.Also Read - India Likely to Resume International Flights From March, Talks Underway at Ministry Level: Report

The airline will be deploying B737 aircraft to operate all India-Bangkok flights, it stated, adding the Kolkata-Bangkok flight and the return flight will begin from March 10. The Delhi-Bangkok flight and the return flight will begin from March 10, it noted. SpiceJet will start Mumbai-Bangkok flight and the return flight from March 17, it added.

Planning for a spicy trip this summer? Thailand is your destination! 'Cause what happens in Bangkok, stays in Bangkok. So text your friends, get that backpack ready, and let's have some fun! New direct flights from Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata. Book tickets on https://t.co/PykmFjYcix. pic.twitter.com/QivRrjpR6k — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) February 24, 2022

“Planning for a spicy trip this summer? Thailand is your destination! Cause what happens in Bangkok, stays in Bangkok. So text your friends, get that backpack ready, and let’s have some fun! New direct flights from Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata,” the airline said on its official Twitter handle. Tickets can be booked on the airline’s official website — spicejet.com, it further said.