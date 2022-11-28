Travelling To Thailand This Holiday Season? Indians To Take Visa From Embassy Instead of VOA. Here is Why

But in a turn of events, the Thailand embassy in India has advised Indians to obtain visas from the embassy or consulate to avoid long queues.

Delhi: Holiday season is here and winter makes it one of the best time to travel to international destinations. The fervor for Christmas and new Years makes it an extravaganza you should not miss. Speaking of international travel, Thailand makes up for a good holiday destination and it is also one of the countries that allows visa on arrival for Indians. But in a turn of events, the Thailand embassy in India has advised Indians to obtain visas from the embassy or consulate to avoid long queues.

Thailand has opened its borders to tourism and the number of passengers and tourists at Bangkok airport has increased leading to long passenger queues at the Bangkok airport seen standing in line for hours.

Indians to Obtain Thailand Visa From Embassy Instead of VOA

The reason for the long queues is to get immigration clearance and the number of people taking on-arrival visas is high. Thailand is attracting tourists in a big way after nearly two years of closure due to the COVID pandemic.

Thailand’s Ambassador to India, Pattarat Hongtong, on Sunday advised Indians to obtain a Thailand visa from the embassy or consulate general to avoid long queues at the Bangkok airport. Post COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand has opened its border to all citizens and international visitors have been complaining on social media and to the Thai authorities about the long queues at the airport for immigration clearance at Bangkok airport.

She also stressed the preparation at the airport and increasing staff including how to ease the crowd, adding that work is underway to provide the best services to international visitors to Thailand.

According to the Thai government report, “Thailand received 3.78 million tourists from January to August 17 this year post covid.” The tourists were mainly from Malaysia, India and Singapore. Thailand’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism.