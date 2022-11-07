The Big Indian Conundrum: 90% Of Twitter India Staff Sacked. Support Musk Or Not?

As Elon Musk took over Twitter, many people in India and abroad supported the far-right capitalist's move to 'reform' the micro-blogging platform. But did the celebration begin a little earlier before seeing the whole story? How many of them would agree with Elon Musk's decision to fire 50 per cent of Twitter's workforce, or as a fresh Bloomberg report says -- 90 per cent of Twitter India staff?

New Delhi: The plug isn’t pulled yet and seeing the way things are shaping, it doesn’t seem anybody could pull the plug on Elon Musk soon. Musk, quite famous (or infamous) for his eccentric tweets is now busy defending his decision to put an $8/month price tag for a ‘blue tick’ next to your name on Twitter that proves the account is authentic.

As Elon Musk took over Twitter, many people in India and abroad supported the far-right capitalist’s move to ‘reform’ the micro-blogging platform. At least some of them may have been a bit disgruntled by Musk’s move to impose a fee on verification badges, but people like Kangana Ranaut — whose Twitter account got ‘permanently blocked’ after her tweet(s) violated Twitter’s policy — came out openly in support of Musk. But did the celebration begin a little earlier before seeing the whole story? How many of them would agree with Elon Musk’s decision to fire 50 per cent of Twitter’s workforce, or as a fresh Bloomberg report says — 90 per cent of Twitter India staff?

Well, even if some may find a reason behind Musk’s move, the Indian government isn’t definitely happy. Just yesterday, India’s Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw condemned the mass sacking of Twitter employees in the country. The minister said, “We condemn the way Twitter has sacked employees in India. They should have given the employees a fair time for transition.”

The Bloomberg report quoted people familiar with the matter saying Twitter India employed just over 200 people in the country and the after the layoff just about a dozen staff is remaining.

This, if true, can land all the Indians who supported many of Musk’s unilateral decisions in a paradox. After all, they stood hand in hand with Musk from the day he announced his plan to buy Twitter to the day he actually executed it. They lauded Musk’s decision to sack the Indian-origin Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal who directly took over the reins from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. They called it ‘karma’ when Musk sacked Indian-origin Vijaya Gadde — Twitter’s former head of Legal, Policy and Trust and Safety issues — who spearheaded the decision to permanently suspend former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account. They started hashtag campaigns to bring back Kangana Ranaut and Donald Trump to the micro-blogging platform — though neither of the campaigns has seen the fruit yet!

THE ‘LEFT-LEANING’ TWITTER

For long Twitter has been accused of having a left-leaning bias. In fact, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey once said he “fully admits” that Twitter employees share a largely left-leaning bias. In a 2018 interview with CNN, Dorsey said Twitter has a responsibility to be open about its political viewpoints, but to operate without bias when applying content policies to users. The accusations of Twitter being left-leaning only exploded with the suspension of popular accounts like that of Donald Trump and Kangana Ranaut and the flagging of certain tweets that were put out by the BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya

Can Twitter, a social media platform, where people should be allowed free speech, take the moral high ground and determine what “incites violence” or what “manipulated media” is? The question begs a debate. We have seen the Indian government and Twitter (under Dorsey) in an open spat where the government asked Twitter to take down content from the micro-blogging platform that allegedly spread misinformation about the farmers’ protest against the NDA government’s farm laws and tweets critical of the government’s handling of the pandemic.

WILL THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT ACT AGAINST TWITTER’S UNILATERAL DECISION TO SACK ITS EMPLOYEES IN INDIA?

As of now, the only official response from the government of India is the one given by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who condemned the action saying that employees should’ve been given enough time to transition to a new endevour, as reported by the Business Standard. But is a mere condemnation enough when, as per the Bloomberg report, over 90 per cent of Twitter India’s workforce got sacked? Will we see any further action by the government against the micro-blogging platform that’s currently under the control of the world’s richest man?