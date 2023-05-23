Home

Business

The Great Indian Job Dilemma: 54% Employees Satisfied With Their Jobs, But 98% Wants To Switch

The Great Indian Job Dilemma: 54% Employees Satisfied With Their Jobs, But 98% Wants To Switch

According to Amandeep Kaur, Founder & CEO, Phoenix TalentX Branding, in the past, remuneration policies primarily focused on salary packages and benefits, but today, companies must embrace creativity and diversity to compete for talent.

The Great Indian Job Dilemma: 54% Employees Satisfied With Their Jobs, But 98% Wants To Switch (Image: Unsplash)

Talent Trends Report 2023: Nope, you’re not the only one looking for a career switch. In fact, 98 of the 100 white collar employees in India are open to new job opportunities, according to global recruitment firm Michael Page’s Talent Trends Report 2023 titled ‘Invisible Revolution’.

4,000 employees across sectors in India have been surveyed by the firm; it has been found that 75 per cent of the respondents are active job seekers who are either looking for new opportunities at the moment or planning to find a new job in the next six months. The rest, 23 per cent, are on the fence, but are open to finding a new job, the report said.

You may like to read

The firm surveyed 4,000 employees across sectors in India and found that 75 percent of the respondents are active job seekers, meaning they are looking right now or plan to find a new job within the next six months, while 23 percent are on the fence but are open about finding a new job.

Trending Now

How Is This Report Crucial?

This report is crucial in several aspects. One of the reasons is that it comes at a time when companies are making headlines almost every day by laying off employees. At least 197,945 employees have been laid off in the IT sector alone across the world in 2023, as per layoffs.fyi tracker.

In this scenario, will the 98 per cent of the employees who want to switch jobs be successful in it?

“Layoffs are a reality today, there is a lot of uncertainty in the market around job security in some sectors. However, what our report indicates is that there is a clear mindset in the employees to look for better opportunities, regardless of what the realities are out there. So it may be realistic or practical for them to get new opportunities or not but that mindset is very much there of always looking out for better off situations,” Ankit Agarwala, Managing Director, Michael Page India, told CNBC-TV18.

The “Grass Can Always Be Greener Elsewhere” Mindset

Seeing the report by Michael Page, one might think that 98 per cent of the white-collar employees in India are unsatisfied with their jobs. However, the survey actually says otherwise. The report shows that more than half (54 per cent) of employees are satisfied with their jobs, 56 per cent are satisfied with their remuneration, and 80 per cent of employees are satisfied with their workload.

This could mean that it’s not that all employees who want to switch are unhappy with their present employer, but they are only looking forward for a better opportunity at a different company.

According to Agarwala, who spoke to CNBC-TV18, a mindset trend has emerged where employees feel the “grass can always be greener” elsewhere.

How Can Employers Alter Their Policies To Compete For Talent?

According to Amandeep Kaur, Founder & CEO, Phoenix TalentX Branding, in the past, remuneration policies primarily focused on salary packages and benefits, but today, companies must embrace creativity and diversity to compete for talent. Following are some of the measures suggested by Mr Kaur that companies could practice:

Revolutionizing Remuneration: Adapting to the Evolving Global Economy

India has been one of the world’s fastest-growing economies in recent years, and the country’s currency, the Rupee, is getting stronger. CEOs from India are consolidating the country’s position in the world, and the country is unlikely to touch a recession anytime soon. Therefore, companies must be willing to adjust their remuneration policies to attract top talent in a competitive marketplace.

Fairness First: Embracing Pay Equity and Transparency for a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace

Diversity and inclusion are critical components of any modern organization, and embracing equal pay and equity is driving change. Salary transparency laws in the UK and other countries have made it clear that companies can no longer fudge data. Employees are more informed about salary ranges and are demanding equal pay for equal work. Companies must prioritize fairness in pay and compensation to attract and retain talent.

Beyond Salary: The Rise of Creative Work Policies for Attracting and Retaining Talent

As the modern workforce evolves, companies are recognizing the growing importance of creative work policies. In addition to traditional benefits, such as health insurance and retirement plans, forward-thinking companies are also considering offering perks such as unlimited leaves, work from anywhere policies, and paid menstrual leave. Furthermore, extended paid maternity leave is increasingly being viewed as a crucial measure to support women in balancing their careers and families.

With employees increasingly valuing flexibility and work-life balance, many are willing to trade a portion of their salary for the ability to work remotely. By prioritizing the well-being and needs of their employees, companies can attract and retain top talent in today’s competitive job market.

Final Thoughts

Companies must be creative and cognizant of the market forces driving talent. The global economy is changing rapidly, and companies that fail to adjust their remuneration policies will struggle to attract and retain top talent. Embracing diversity, fairness, and flexibility in work policies is critical in ensuring that companies remain competitive and successful. By doing so, companies can create a culture of inclusivity and innovation that attracts and retains the best talent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES