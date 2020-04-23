There are many reports that suggest that post the COVID19 crisis, the demand for integrated housing societies would witness an unprecedented rise. The availability of hospitals, schools and other such facilities would attract the generation that sustained the severity of lockdown. It is becoming an increasingly essential choice for home buyers especially in the context of infections and health scares. Mr Deepak Makhija, Sales Head, DLF, Chandigarh Zone agrees with it and further states that the demands of business centres and technology parks integrated with residencies will increase as they will be the new face of integrated townships. Also Read - No Bryan Brothers Chest Bumps: USTA Issues Guidelines Once Tennis Returns

Given the infrastructure constraints and challenges such as persistent traffic, congestion and pollution, being faced by the urban dwellers today, integrated townships bring value propositions such as space, convenience, affordability and a relaxing lifestyle in one package. Considering the unprecedented crisis faced by businesses across the world soon these will become the new face of integrated townships. Also Read - Cover Your Eyes While Your Are Out, to Reduce COVID-19 Infection Risk

India`s business dynamics have changed vividly over the past few decades. The last few years have witnessed the emergence of many cities as prominent business hubs across the country. As this wave of development reaches newer towns and cities, the exponential rise in the number of city dwellers is leading to an ever-increasing demand for housing and urban infrastructure. The rapid urbanization, the consequent rise in demand for housing and an upgraded lifestyle have led to the development of many self-sustained integrated townships across the country. Also Read - Ensuring Athletes Have Means and Support to Continue Will be a Challenge: Abhinav Bindra

Integrated projects are built in the periphery of cities due to the availability of large tracts of land. They come with an all-inclusive lifestyle featuring shopping avenues, multiplex, eateries, schools, manicured gardens, hotels, commercial destinations and hospitals within close vicinity. Some also have police and fire stations. The various policy reforms by the government have been instrumental in giving impetus to this demand which has resulted in many developers delivering world-class integrated townships for their prospective homebuyers. Homebuyers are looking towards integrated townships that ensure safety and security in order to live a luxury and sustainable life. The promise of security and the convenience of having everything within the reach escalated the demand for this segment further.

The growing demand of these townships is such that the past few years have seen markets beyond the metro cities becoming a prime destination for the segment. Integrated townships have become a preferred choice in tier II cities also. The piqued interest is due to the lower prices, bigger homes and better returns on investment. Moreover, there has been an increasing trend amongst the buyers to build a lifestyle away from the hustle of city life yet contributing to the journey towards progress and development. These factors altogether have created a melting pot culture in these cities that is more cosmopolitan and urban, and eventually are drawing people back home from prime metros. Integrated township, being safe and secure, time-saving and hassle-free option has become the first choice of these individuals giving a boost to the demand for this segment in the region. Panchkula, for instance, has come alive into a vibrant self-sustained modern city from being a sleepy settlement crowned by Shivalik range.