The Indian Apple Harvest: ‘Made In India’ iPhones To End Chinese Monopoly Sooner Than Expected

New Delhi: As Cupertino-based tech giant Apple Inc. is looking forward to diversifying production units outside China, India is undoubtedly going to emerge as a major beneficiary. But now, it seems India is going to reap the benefits of Apple moving out of Beijing at a pace sooner than anticipated.

Analysts are expecting the percentage of locally-made iPhones to rise to one-fifth of the total output (20 per cent of the iPhones made globally) in the next 3-4 years from the current 5 per cent, according to an ET report.

Apart from that, Apple has also talked to Indian officials regarding the relocation of some iPad manufacturing to India as the sour US-China relations are affecting the supply chains, CNBC reported citing sources.

It is said that Apple is planning to move out 30 per cent of its manufacturing outside of China.

However, India is not going to be the lone beneficiary of Apple’s move. The tech giant is also looking forward to expanding its facilities in Vietnam to “reduce dependence on Taiwanese assemblers led by Foxconn,” the Wall Street journal reported.

“Apple no longer feels comfortable having so much of its business tied up in one place,” the report said after the violent protests that took place in Apple’s key supplier Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory in China.

Every fourth iPhone will be made in India by 2025, according to J.P. Morgan. Apple first started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, with iPhone SE.