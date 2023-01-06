The Layoff Wave: These Tech Firms Issue Pink Slips to Over 30,000 Employees in 5 Days | Full List

Take a look at the list of tech companies which have sacked thousands of employees in the first week of 2023.

New Delhi: It was a bad start to the year 2023 as more than 30,000 techies have lost their jobs in just 5 days. In 2022, 2,43,468 workers were laid off by 1,168 companies. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the US claimed that January will be the highest month for layoffs and discharges.

Amazon: Amazon announced to sack around 18,000 employees. The Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement that they were not done with the annual planning process as earlier mentioned, and “I expected there would be more role reductions in early 2023”.

Salesforce: Salesforce has asked nearly 7,000 employees to go. In a letter to employees, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said that the environment remains “challenging” and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions. “With this in mind, we’ve made the very difficult decision to reduce our workforce by about 10 percent, mostly over the coming weeks,” Benioff wrote.

Pegasystems: Software company Pegasystems is laying off 4 per cent of its over 6,000-strong workforce, as recession fears loom in 2023. In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the firm said it is likely to incur a charge of $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to cash severance and benefit costs for terminated employees. The workforce reductions “are part of the company’s goal to improve its go-to-market operating model,” read the company filing.

ByteDance: TikTok’s China-based owner ByteDance has laid off hundreds of workers across multiple departments. The layoffs affected employees at Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok with 600 million daily active users, as well as its gaming and real estate operations, reports the South China Morning Post, citing sources.