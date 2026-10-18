‘The Loop-Being’: Tapan Sangal, chief visionary behind Kwala, unveils his vision

A being that never arrives at a state of being because it is trapped in an infinite state of processing. You never finish a thought; you only trigger the next iteration.

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‘The Loop-Being’: Tapan Sangal, chief visionary behind Kwala, unveils his vision | Image: AI (representational)

“If it’s free, you’re the product,” we say, usually while scrolling through the very thing we are complaining about. The phrase has become a lullaby. I recite it too, to feel clever, to prove I see through the trick even as I give it the first twenty minutes of my morning, my google news, my ‘x’ account feeds etc. etc.

But calling ourselves the product is far too gentle. A product has the dignity of completion. A pair of shoes or a loaf of bread is designed, stamped out, boxed and shipped; its ordeal of creation ends the moment it leaves the factory. A product gets to sit on a shelf outside the machine that made it.

I do not.

When I look at this architecture from the inside out—through the lived reality of the person stepping into a marketplace, the terror isn’t that I am being packaged and sold to advertisers. It is that I am never finished being made, and I am doing the making to myself.

The ore being mined isn’t my “data”. Data is what a form collects; this is what the body gives up before it has been asked. The ore is pre-conscious. It is the half-second hesitation of my thumb; the small spike of cortisol in my chest at the next headline; the specific ache of being awake before dawn. Before a feeling has finished forming into a thought I can recognise as my own, the screen has weighed its duration, measured its velocity and turned my nervous system into telemetry. I am harvested before I know what I feel. My intuition is strip-mined before it ever reaches my own awareness.

A factory requires energy and machinery to turn raw ore into goods. Here, the machinery is our own cognitive bandwidth, and the electricity is our dopamine and adrenaline. When we feel that familiar, hollow exhaustion after an hour of scrolling through insta or x or google— even though our body hasn’t moved an inch—that is industrial fatigue. We have been running heavy machinery. Every time we parse a rage-bait thread, mentally place ourselves in a status hierarchy, or decode the irony of a meme, our brain is performing the computational labor of sorting, tagging, and validating relevance for the algorithm running behind them. We are the unpaid night shift working inside our own skull.

Watch how people behave in this loop: we do not just consume; we calibrate. A teenager deletes a photo because it didn’t hit thirty likes in ten minutes. A writer softens a nuanced thought into a sharp, tribal slogan because nuance dies in the feed. In doing so, we become the quality-control inspectors of our own personalities. We test our grief, our humor, and our outrage against the black box, observe the metric return, and immediately sand down our edges to fit the machine’s tolerances. We begin to experience our own lives in the third person, asking not “How do I feel about this moment?” but “How will this moment perform?”

The loop closes when the system takes the aggregated weight of your anxieties and desires, turns it into the next second of your feed, and serves it back to you as “discovery.” You buy back your own harvested nervous energy in the form of the next stimulus. And because the stimulus was custom-built from your exact vulnerabilities, it hits harder, provoking a sharper reaction, which yields purer raw material for the next cycle.

It helps to know what pays for it, because almost nobody has had it said plainly. The advertiser does not buy my attention. It buys an act — a tap, a swipe up, a clip watched to the end — and it buys it in an auction that clears in milliseconds, bidding against thousands of others for the right to be the next thing my nervous system meets. My hour is the inventory. And anything else that wants me — a brand, a grievance, a government, a story that would like to be the story — buys the same impressions on the same terms and arrives wearing the same clothes. At the point of delivery they are all one object. The next thing.

And I cannot stand outside the water to tell you this. You are reading these words inside the very architecture they describe. If you are nodding in recognition right now, that nod is inventory. The length of your pause on this paragraph is being measured; if you forward this to a friend, your discomfort will be harvested to train the weights that decide what both of you see tonight. An essay against the feed becomes another snack for the feed, a way to discharge your unease so you can go back to scrolling. Unless you notice the water while it is in your lungs.

Noticing is a private act, and for a long time I thought the remedy was private too. Leave the phone in a drawer. Read something with a spine. Take back the mornings. I still do all of it, and I would still tell you to, and none of it is an answer, because the loop was never a problem of one person’s willpower. A factory does not close because one worker goes home early.

A private loop does not stay private. Put a billion people inside their own feedback chambers and you do not merely rewire their mornings. You dissolve the clock that holds a country together.

The past we still own. What hurt you ten years ago is yours alone, in memory, in books, in archives nobody has yet learned to steer. The future belongs to the machine, which is only a statistical guess built out of yesterday. The one place a country actually exists is the present tense: nothing more than an agreement among millions of strangers to look at the same world at the same time, and to argue about it before they sleep. That agreement is what a delivery system acting on everyone at once dissolves. It does not need to win the argument. It only needs to make sure no two people are having the same one — each of us served the narrative already chosen for our nerve endings, each of us certain, and nothing left in common to disagree about.

Here is a thought I have not managed to filter out, so I will share it unfiltered. For most of our lives, whatever its flaws, the evening linear broadcast held that clock. When the nine o’clock bulletin came on, ten million living rooms saw the same sequence in the same order, because an editor — a flawed, accountable human being, with a name — had stood up and said: this happened first, this matters second, and we are all going to look at it together.

It could do this for a reason that has nothing to do with virtue. A broadcast signal goes one way. The satellite does not know which house is watching; the cable does not report which segment made you look away; the ad break is the same ad break for everyone, sold on an estimate, not an auction. There is no return path from your pupil to the editor’s desk. Linear television is dumb infrastructure, and its dumbness is exactly what made it a public thing: it could not harvest you, so it had to address you — all of you — at once. Everything the loop does to a nervous system depends on the screen being able to see back. The television set, for all those years, could not.

The connected screen can. The moment the bulletin travels through an app on a smart television, it inherits the whole apparatus — the dwell time, the skip, the per-viewer auction, the telemetry that re-orders what comes next — and the people who inherited the public clock are, right now, trading it for a watch-time graph. In April, when India’s telecom regulator asked how to govern FAST channels and app-based linear television, four major networks answered. They spent dozens of pages on carriage fees, dynamic ad insertion, inventory sovereignty and “algorithmic self-preferencing” by the platforms that own the screen. Not one of them mentioned the bulletin — the one-way, one-for-all broadcast that was the only reason anyone had ever called them public. The institutions still capable of holding a shared present tense spent their filings arguing over how to split the commercial break.

Meanwhile the world has started taking a pause and noticing and guess where it is starting: This year in the United States, families and school districts took the platforms to trial on a theory that had never been tested: that the feed itself — the infinite scroll, the autoplay, the notifications timed to the nervous system — is a product, and a defectively designed one, whatever content happens to flow through it. In March a Los Angeles jury agreed. In August, with twenty-nine state governments bringing the same case, the largest platform in the world paid seventeen billion dollars rather than hear a second jury say so. The law of defective products, which is how we govern cars and cots and pressure cookers, has decided it applies to the architecture of the feed. It is no longer speech. It is machinery.

That is what Indian broadcasters are preparing to install under the nine o’clock news, and they are calling it distribution.

Look at the broadcast rulebook: impartiality, programme codes, the watershed, election silence. Every one of those rules presumes a synchronous public — that whatever was shown, everyone saw it, in the same order, at the same hour, so that anyone could hold the editor to account for it. The moment a network lets a smart screen re-sequence the bulletin per viewer, there is no “it” left to be impartial about, no single programme the code can judge, no hour at which a country goes quiet together. The rulebook does not become harder to enforce. It becomes meaningless, and nobody will have repealed it.

Here is what I keep returning to: Every infrastructure we have ever built was indifferent to us. The road does not care where you drive. The water does not prefer which tap you open. The grid does not nudge you toward one appliance. That indifference is what made them public things, and it is why we learned, slowly and against resistance, to regulate them as such. This connected digital infrastructure is the first infrastructure in human history that wants something from every passage through it.

A society only exists in the present tense, and someone is about to decide whether ours stays shared or gets sold.

I should stop here, and not conclude, because a conclusion would be one more thing to consume and discharge. So I will leave you with a question instead, and the only honest test of it is whether you can sit with it for longer than the feed would have allowed.

The loop can tell you, to the second, what you will do next. It cannot tell you what you would have thought if it had let you finish. Who, now, is going to find that out — you, or the people who still decide what the rest of us see?