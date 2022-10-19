Mumbai: The Indian customs authority has asked Mumbai court on October 3 to quash a bid by Pernod Ricard to halt proceedings related to a $244 million tax demand, accusing the French spirit giant of being a “habitual litigant” and conspiring to ‘defraud’ the government, the Reuters reported citing legal documents. The customs authority says Pernod did so to evade full payment of import taxes.Also Read - Bhediya Trailer: Varun Dhawan Turns Wolf in Funny Film, Abhishek Banerjee And Deepak Dobriyal Steal The Show

French company Pernod Ricard is the world’s second-largest wine and spirits seller. It produces a number of popular alcoholic brands such as Chivas Regal, Jameson, The Glenlivet, Monkey 47, Ballantine’s, 100 Pipers et cetera that come under the luxury alcohol category. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up: Match Called Off Due to RAIN

India is one of the key growth markets of Pernod Ricard where it accounts for 17 per cent share. This tussle between Indian government and Pernod Ricard comes amid the alcohol company facing business and regulatory stress in India. The company had previously told Also Read - LIVE | West Indies vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Charles-Lewis Steady WI After Mayers' Wicket

The tussle comes when Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) is facing business and regulatory stress in India, one of its key growth markets where it accounts for a 17% share. The company had previously told Modi government that long-running disputes over the valuation of liquor imports had “inhibited fresh investments” in India.

Earlier, Pernod had challenged in court Indian government’s demand for back taxes. It said the investigation should be put on hold as it relied on incorrect industry data, and the process was “neither fair nor reasonable”. Responding to this, in the 43-page October filing, India’s customs authority told the court that the French company was doing nothing but resorting to “delay tactics” by approaching a court for relief, instead of responding to the government’s tax demand notice, said the report. It accused the company of a conspiracy “to defraud the Govt. of India of its legitimate revenue.”

Pernod has been “a habitual litigant and always attempts to abuse the due process of law,” the filing added, referring to some previous tax demands Pernod challenged in India.

When sought a comment, Pernod referred Reuters to an earlier statement in which it said the company is actively working on demonstrating its position to Indian authorities and has “always endeavoured to act with full transparency and in compliance with customs and regulatory requirements”.

The report added that the wine maker declined to comment further because the matter is sub judice as of now. The court case will next be heard on October 20 in Mumbai.

Assessment by Indian agencies revealed that Pernod India’s import bills of liquor concentrates from a group subsidiary, UK-based Chivas Brothers, and found they were undervalued for years, as per the Reuters report. It added that to compensate for the undervalued imports, Pernod paid ‘hefty’ dividends to the group’s holding company, Pernod Ricard in France, which also owns Chivas Brothers, the investigation found. Import duties on liquor concentrates are 150% while dividends attract lower taxes.

Amid the long-standing tax disputes with the government of India, Pernod Ricard had in July penned a letter to a federal tax authority saying the company was “facing significant business continuity challenges”, asking for a resolution, said the report.