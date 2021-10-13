New Delhi: At a time when several states expressed concern over shortage of coal, the Central government again on Wednesday assured that there will be no shortage of coal in the country and added that the government is working to mitigate the crisis.Also Read - Coal Crisis: Govt to Increase Coal Production to 2 Million Tonnes Per Day

“The coal target which was given to us by Power Ministry was 1.9 million tonnes/day and after 20th, it was 2 million tonnes/day. Today, we’ve supplied 2 million tonnes of coal. I can assure that there’ll be no shortage of coal for electricity production,” Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday. Also Read - Power Crisis: Govt Lists 5 Big Reasons For Coal Shortage In India | Details Here

The Union minister said this after arriving at the Bilaspur airport before heading to neighbouring Korba district where he is scheduled to take stock of Gevra, Dipka and Kusmunda mines of the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL). Also Read - ‘No Need to Panic’: Amid Concerns Over Power Outage, Centre Says Adequate Coal Supply Will be There

He also stated that he was going to visit the mines of SECL to take stock and hold discussions to expedite the production there.

As far as the requirement is concerned, the power ministry had put forth the demand for supply of 1.9 million tonnes (for power generation units) and after 20th (October), two million tonnes. Today only, we have supplied two million tonnes and rest of the things I will discuss after the review (of mines), he added.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) reviewed the coal supply and power generation scenario, as the government looks at ways to defuse the energy crisis being faced by several states.

The shortage of coal — which makes up around 70 per cent of India’s electricity mix — has forced rotational power cuts in states from Rajasthan to Kerala. About two-thirds of the coal-fired power plants had stockpiles of a week or less, but the coal ministry earlier said, “any fear of disruption in the power supply is entirely misplaced”.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)