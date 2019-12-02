New Delhi: Hours after thousands of customers of the HDFC Bank across the country faced the problem of logging in to the online accounts and services, the bank in a tweet expressed regret to the customers and assured them not to worry for any undue concern.

The HDFC Bank in the tweet said that because of the technical glitch, its customers had to face the issue but technical experts are working on war footing to resolve it as soon as possible.

“Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly,” the HDFC Bank said in a tweet.

Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to the customers, the bank said there’s no cause for undue concern.

“While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern,” it added.

On Monday afternoon, thousands of customers across the country were not able to log in to their online account and could not use other online banking services as NetBanking and MobileBanking App were hit a technical glitch for more than four hours.

When they tried to log in through their HDFC Bank netbanking usernames and passwords, a message was displayed on their monitors saying, “The NetBanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time.”