New Delhi: Recently, the covid hit aviation industry has seen significant developments; the major one being the Air India disinvestment process. However, the Tata sons won the bid beating Spice Jet Limited Airlines in the race. As per the reports, the salt to software conglomerate placed a winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore to reacquire debt-laden national carrier Air India.

However, Air India is not the only airline to face these issues. Several airlines have ceased their operations over the past decades due to a number of factors; the financial crisis is one of the reasons. Here is the list of Indian Airlines that have ceased operations over the past decades.

Paramount Airways

Chennai-based Paramount Airline operated a scheduled service, mostly dedicated to business travellers. It got ceased in the year 2010 and later resumed its operation in the year 2005. It was the first airline in India to launch the New Generation Embraer 170/190 family series aircraft. Paramount Airline is headquartered in Madurai.

Vayudoot Airlines

India’s regional airline Vayudoot was a joint venture between Indian Airlines and Air India, the two state-owned airlines. Vayudoot, precisely means the ”messenger who rides the winds” was established on Jan 20, 1981, with headquarter situated at New Delhi’s Safdarjung Airport. The airline served the Northeastern Region of India. Due to its low occupancy, the airline faced a major financial crisis. Later, the airline was stopped.

Sahara Airlines

Sahara airline was first established on Sept 20, 1991, and later began its operation after 2 years on De 3, 1993. The two Boeing 737-200 aircraft served as Sahara Airlines. Later on Oct 2, 2000, the airline was rebranded to Air Sahara.

The airline became an international carrier on March 22, 2004. It expanded its services to Chennai, Colombo, London, Singapore, Maldives, and Kathmandu. Later, in 2007, the share of the airline got down from 11 percent to 8.5 per cent.

MDLR Airlines

Gurgaon-based MDLR airlines operated scheduled domestic services. Its operation got suspended on Nov 5, 2009.

Deccan Airways Limited

Owned by the Nizam of Hyderabad, and Tata Airlines, the Deccan Airways limited was based at Begumpet Airport. Under the Air corporation Act in 1953, the commercial airline along with the seven airlines was merged as a single Domestic Carrier known as Indian Airlines.

Darbhanga Aviation

Started by the Maharaja Kameshwar Singh of Darbhanga, the Darbhanga Aviation was started in 1950. It was a private Indian Airline that later was discontinued by 1962.

Damania Airways

Founded in 1992, Damania Airways had a regular flight to Delhi, Bangalore, Goa, Indore, Calcutta, and Madras. The airline began flying on March 10, 1993. Later its operation got ceased in 1997.

Gujarat Airways

Headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat Airways was a private airline. With the company slogan ‘Wings of Comfort’, the private airline Gujarat Airways operated from 1995 to 2001.

Air Pegasus

The regional airline Air Pegasus suspended its operation in the month of July 2016. Although its operation started in April 2015.

Air Costa

The regional airline Air Costa was headquartered at Chennai International Airport situated in Vijayawada. The airline was owned by LEPL Group. Due to the financial crisis, airline services got ceased in Feb 2017.

Air Carnival

Another Regional Domestic airline, Air Carnival started its charter flights in the year 2013. Later, the airline ceased its operation in 2017 after the Engineers went for a two-day strike due to the nonpayment of dues.

Jet Airways

After facing a huge financial loss, the Indian International airline Jet Airways ceased its operation in April 2019. Jet Airways was one of the largest commercial passenger airlines, and it was based out of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

Air Mantra

The airline was started in 2012, however, after eight months of survival, its operation was debunked in 2013. Air Mantra was the regional airline that was founded by Religare Group.

Kingfisher Airlines

Kingfisher Airlines started its operation in 2005 but after facing major financial loss, the operation got ceased in 2012.

Indian Airlines

State-owned Airlines, the Indian Airline was one of the most important airlines. Its operation got ceased on Feb 26, 2011, after which it was merged with Air India.