New Delhi: Even while we're at a stage where Covid is no longer considered as a major health emergency, the ghosts of the pandemic can still be seen in the forms of recession, inflation, employment crisis and economic downfall.

Job loss is one of the biggest crises that hit the world in the sidelines of the global health emergency that began in 2019. The unfortunate part is that, in several sectors, the downhill ride that began nearly three years ago, has still not been curtailed – this despite repeated assurances from governments across the world that we're rising back to pre-pandemic levels.

Walmart and Alibaba, two of the biggest names in the the fields of retail shopping and technology respectively, have laid off several of their employees in the last couple of days. While the retail giant limited its layoffs to 200, the Chinese tech giant's number comes down to a whopping 10,000, as per various media reports.

Here is a list of top companies, both Indian and international, that have laid off their employees in 2022.

  1. Lido Learning – 200 employees
  2.  Microsoft  – 1800 employees
  3. Walmart – 200 employees (WSJ report)
  4. Alibaba – 10,000 employees (South China Morning Post)
  5.  Netflix – 450 employees
  6.  Twitter – Laid Off – 100 employees
  7.  BlueStacks – 60+ employees
  8. Unacademy – 600 employees
  9. Vedantu – 624 employees
  10. Cars24 – 600 employees
  11. Meesho – 150 employees
  12. Better.Com – 3000 employees
  13. Blinkit – 5% of the workforce
  14. OkCredit – 40 employees
  15. Furlenco – 200 employees
  16. Trell – 300 employees
  17. Ford – 580 employees
  18. Noom – 500 employees
  19. Robinhood 300 employees
  20. Nestle – 104 employees
  21. Tesco – 1600 employees
  22. Hindustan Unilever Ltd – 1500 employees
  23. MFine – 500 employees
  24. Klarna – 700 employees
  25. Cineplex Entertainment – 5000 employees
  26. Primark – 400 employees
  27. Royal Mail – 700 employees
  28. DiDi – 3000 employees
  29. Conde’ Nast – 90 per cent of workforce
  30. Rupeek – 200 employees
  31. Coinbase – 1100 employees
  32. CityMall – Laid Off: 191 employees
  33. Byju’s – 2500 employees
  34. Tesla – 200 employees

(Above data has been taken from Inventiva)

Even though many employers cited workers’ performances as a reason for their job loss, factors such as Covid and the meltdown of global economy cannot be separated from employment crisis which the world is facing today. As financial experts predict an unavoidable recession, woes are only growing in the employment market – those who lost their jobs are struggling to find a new one, while those who were able to maintain their jobs are often being made to overwork without inadequate compensation citing lack of workforce and profit in the organisation.