New Delhi: Even while we're at a stage where Covid is no longer considered as a major health emergency, the ghosts of the pandemic can still be seen in the forms of recession, inflation, employment crisis and economic downfall.

Job loss is one of the biggest crises that hit the world in the sidelines of the global health emergency that began in 2019. The unfortunate part is that, in several sectors, the downhill ride that began nearly three years ago, has still not been curtailed – this despite repeated assurances from governments across the world that we're rising back to pre-pandemic levels.

Walmart and Alibaba, two of the biggest names in the the fields of retail shopping and technology respectively, have laid off several of their employees in the last couple of days. While the retail giant limited its layoffs to 200, the Chinese tech giant's number comes down to a whopping 10,000, as per various media reports.

Here is a list of top companies, both Indian and international, that have laid off their employees in 2022.

Lido Learning – 200 employees Microsoft – 1800 employees Walmart – 200 employees (WSJ report) Alibaba – 10,000 employees (South China Morning Post) Netflix – 450 employees Twitter – Laid Off – 100 employees

BlueStacks – 60+ employees Unacademy – 600 employees Vedantu – 624 employees Cars24 – 600 employees Meesho – 150 employees Better.Com – 3000 employees Blinkit – 5% of the workforce OkCredit – 40 employees Furlenco – 200 employees Trell – 300 employees Ford – 580 employees Noom – 500 employees Robinhood – 300 employees Nestle – 104 employees Tesco – 1600 employees Hindustan Unilever Ltd – 1500 employees MFine – 500 employees Klarna – 700 employees Cineplex Entertainment – 5000 employees Primark – 400 employees Royal Mail – 700 employees DiDi – 3000 employees Conde’ Nast – 90 per cent of workforce Rupeek – 200 employees Coinbase – 1100 employees CityMall – Laid Off : 191 employees Byju’s – 2500 employees Tesla – 200 employees

(Above data has been taken from Inventiva)

Even though many employers cited workers’ performances as a reason for their job loss, factors such as Covid and the meltdown of global economy cannot be separated from employment crisis which the world is facing today. As financial experts predict an unavoidable recession, woes are only growing in the employment market – those who lost their jobs are struggling to find a new one, while those who were able to maintain their jobs are often being made to overwork without inadequate compensation citing lack of workforce and profit in the organisation.