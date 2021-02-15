New Delhi: The Government of India has shortlisted four mid-sized banks of the country for privatisation, said a report by news agency Reuters quoting sources. The decision has been taken in a bid to sell state assets and shore up government revenues, it added. The government wants to do large-scale privatization in the banking sector. Currently, the government has a large stake in banking sector, which employs thousands of workers. Also Read - Bank Strike Today: Banking Services Partially Affected as Lakhs of Employees Protest, SBI & Private Banks Functional

Privatisation of banks is a politically risky move as it can pose an employment threat. Bank employees have already expressed apprehension regarding the move. The Indian government currently wants to start privatization in the banking sector with two-tiered banks.

What does the report say

Among the four banks shortlisted by the government, the names of Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India are there. However, the matter has not been made public yet and it is only being speculated.

According to sources, the privatization of two out of four banks can take place in the financial year 2021-22, which will start in April. The government can take steps ahead of small banks as it will give an idea about the way forward. Sources also said that in the coming years, the process of selling to big banks can also begin. However, the government will continue to hold its large stake in the State Bank because many government schemes are run through it in rural areas of the country.

Definition of government-private bank

According to the rules, a bank whose more than 50% of the shares are owned by the government, can be declared a government bank. But for this, approval has to be taken from RBI and other regulators. More than 50 per cent stake in private bank is not held by the government but with some institution or company. These shares are owned by individual as well as corporation.

Public sector banks are divided into two categories – Nationalized Bank and State Bank and its affiliates. Nationalized banks have government control over banking unit and functioning. The rate of interest given by the government and private banks on the money deposited in the bank is almost equal. However, new banks like Bandhan Bank, Airtel Bank are offering marginally better interest rate than other banks.

Difference between two types of bank

In the case of loans, the interest rates of the public bank are slightly lower than the private ones. Like SBI has offered home loans for women customers at low interest rates. In which there is 8.35% interest rate on loans up to 30 lakhs. Private banks are said to provide better service, but they also charge for additional services provided. Fees and charges of public sector banks are less than that of private. Many private banks keep offering their services. Most accounts in public sector banks are opened for salaries of government employees, fixed deposits and locker etc. Their customer base is larger as compared to private banks.

Example of IDBI Bank

The IDBI was a government bank, formed in the country in 1964. LIC had bought 51 per cent stake in IDBI by investing Rs 21,000 crore. After this, LIC and the government together gave Rs 9,300 crore to IDBI Bank. LIC holds 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, while the government holds 47 per cent.

Effect on customers

Banking experts say that being private does not affect customers’ accounts. The bank maintains its service as before. Also, the interest rates and facilities of home, personal and auto loans remain the same as before.