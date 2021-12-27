New Delhi: Domestic carriers AirAsia India and SpiceJet on Monday launched attractive discount schemes to lure passenger during the holiday season in New Year, by offering tickets starting from Rs 1,122. The bookings starts from Monday (December 27) till December 31, for travel between January 15, 2022 and April 15 2022, the airlines mentioned on their website.Also Read - Planning a Trip For Christmas-New Year? This Airline Is Offering 20% Discount to Fully Vaccinated Passengers | Read Details

The AirAsia India is making the offer under its 'New Year, New Places' sale for routes like Chennai-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Chennai, and Chennai-Hyderabad in addition to similar discounted sale fares across its network.

Make your new year resolutions real! Plan for 2022 with AirAsia India’s #NewYearNewPlaces sale, with fares starting from ₹1122. Book till 31 Dec for travel before 15 Apr 2022. #PlanTheChange and change your dates free, unlimited times. To book: https://t.co/4gF7kesYi3 pic.twitter.com/vJRKkzOACH — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndia) December 27, 2021

Besides, the carrier is also spreading happiness during the festive season by announcing free rescheduling for all new bookings made till December 31. The offer is applicable for a travel period till March 31, 2022, for changes made 72 hours before the scheduled flight departure. However, the airline will charge fare differences, if any, from the customers.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has announced the offer on its ‘Wow Winter Sale’. It is applicable on one-way fares on destinations such as Chennai–Bengaluru, Bengaluru–Chennai, Chennai–Hyderabad, Jammu–Srinagar, among others on its domestic network.

This Winter, pack your bags and chill at your favourite destinations with SpiceJet’s Wow Winter Sale. Book now on https://t.co/PykmFjYcix or download the app! pic.twitter.com/blHiqQER7F — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 27, 2021

In order to add flexibility to the travel plans, SpiceJet is also offering a one-time waiver of change fee on sale fare tickets. Passengers booking flight tickets under the sale fare will be able to modify their flight date in case there is a change in the travel plan.

To avail zero change fee, booking must be modified at least two days prior to the flight departure date. SpiceJet will also charge fare difference, if any, on rebooking. Not only that, SpiceJet is also offering a complimentary flight voucher worth Rs 500 with every sale fare booking for their next travel and a flat 25 per cent instant discount on add-ons such as SpiceMax, preferred seats and priority services.

The move is ex­pe­cted to stimulate pre booking during the holiday season, at a time when amid the Omicron scare, there is a travel hesitancy among passengers, along with increased curbs across states.