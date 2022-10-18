Protection Of Temporary Foreign Workers: Canada has introduced 13 amendments to strengthen protections for temporary foreign workers. These include protecting them from any abuse, mistreatment, or discrimination. Under the new system, employers will be mandated to inform temporary foreign workers about their rights in the country and provide them with health care services. Employers cannot charge recruitment fees to employees and will have to give them mandatory training.Also Read - Women, Are You Feeling Stressed? Smell Your Male Partner's Clothes | Here’s Why

These 13 amendments to the immigration and refugee protection regulations concerning temporary foreign workers (TFWs) are introduced by the Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) and Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Also Read - Canada Withdraws 20-Hour Working Limit For International Students. What It Means For Indians | Explained

The new arrangement helps employers to hire internationally and, in the process, fill gaps in the labour force. Temporary foreign workers will enjoy the same rights as Canadian citizens or permanent residents of the country. Notably, Canada is grappling with massive labour shortage at present. Also Read - Vandalism in Canada Park Act of 'Hate Crime': Indian High Commission

Temporary foreign workers in Canada would be protected from any abuse or mistreatment in the country and Canadian employers will also be mandated to provide temporary foreign workers with information about their rights, to provide with health care services in Canada and provide mandatory training to the workers as well.

Any kind of discrimination by employers against the workers if the latter come forward with complaints will be prohibited. The new amendments also include stopping the employers from charging recruitment fees to workers and holding them accountable for the actions of recruiters.