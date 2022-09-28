New Delhi: Millionaire Kunal Shah-led credit card bill payment platform Cred raced two positions up to achieve the peak position in LinkedIn’s ‘Top Startups’ list in 2022. Cred stood at 3rd position in the same list in 2021.Also Read - Engineers at Wipro, TCS, Infosys Get Less Salary Than Startups. Check Which Startup Pays More to Employees

Cred has been followed by the higher education platform upGrad, founded by Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar, Phalgun Kompalli, Ravijot Chugh and Lalit Keshre-led online investment platform Groww stands third in the list.

"The Indian startup ecosystem displays great resilience as we continue to see the rise of new startups with 68 per cent of entrants on the list appearing for the first time," said Nirajita Banerjee, Managing Editor at LinkedIn News India.

It’s also great to see young professionals embrace India’s startup ecosystem, “with 56 per cent of all hires in the top 25 startups being aged below 30, and 17 per cent aged below 25, at the time of joining,” she added.

The list for 2022 has been prepared by LinkedIn by looking into platform data from July 2021 to June 2022 across four pillars — employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees, and how well these startups pulled talent from its flagship LinkedIn Top Companies’ list.

Apart from Cred, upGrad and Groww, the list also features new entrants, including e-grocery company Zepto (at 4th spot), full-stack car buying platform Spinny (7th), and insurtech startup Ditto Insurance (12th). Fitness platform Ultrahuman and organic food marketplace Living Food also debuted on this year’s list.

Other startups on the list are Skyroot Aerospace, MBA Chai Wala, BluSmart, ShareChat, Rapido, AgniKul Cosmos, Pocket FM and Zypp Electric, among others, according to LinkedIn.