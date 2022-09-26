New Delhi: Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines have once again bagged the first and second positions in Skytrax’s World Airline Awards for a second consecutive year. Notably, Vistara airline, that’s a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has bagged the twentieth position in the list, improving 8 ranks from its previous twenty eight.Also Read - Air India, Vistara To Merge To Create World-Class Global Airline? Here's What We Know

Skytrax is a UK-based consultancy Skytrax, which deals with reviewing and ranking airlines and airports across the world. The ranking is done on the basis of taking customer surveys from across the world. In the 2021/2022 survey, as per Skytrax's website, customers from almost hundred nations participated.

Apart from ranking No. 1 in the list, Qatar Airways also has been named in other titles such as The World's Best Business Class Airline, The World's Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness, The World's Best Cabin Staff, The World's Best Business Class Seat, etc.

“The best just got seven times better. We are proud to be Skytrax ‘Airline of the Year’ 2022 for a record seventh time. Thank you for choosing #QatarAirways, your votes mean the world to us.”, Qatar Airways said in a tweet after the announcement of the awards.

“To be named as the World’s Best Airline was always a goal when Qatar Airways was created, but to win it for the seventh time and pick up three additional awards is a testament to all the hard work of our incredible employees,” Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, was quoted as saying by Skytrax.

HERE’S THE LIST OF TOP 20 AIRLINES FOR 2022 ACCORDING TO SKYTRAX

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines Emirates All Nippon Airways (ANA) Qantas Airways Japan Airlines Turk Hava Yollari (Turkish Airlines) Air France Korean Air Swiss International Air Lines British Airways Etihad Airways China Southern Hainan Airlines Lufthansa Cathay Pacific KLM EVA Air Virgin Atlantic Vistara

Vistara received two awards: the Best Airline in India and Southern Asia and Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia.

“It is incredibly heartening for all of us at Vistara to win these awards, which reaffirms the steadfast trust our customers have in us and is a true testament to Vistara setting global benchmarks for excellence in operations and service delivery,” Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, was quoted as saying by Skytrax.