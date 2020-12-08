New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance has recently issued a notification saying that the Central government employees will not get transport allowance for the months during a lockdown. Generally, the transport allowance is granted to Central government employees to compensate them for the cost incurred on account of commuting between their residence and office. Also Read - Coronavirus: Pfizer Vaccine 'Highly Effective' and Strongly Protective Against Virus, Says US Regulator

"The Central government employees who could not attend office in a whole calendar month during the lockdown period are not eligible to draw transport allowance for that month as these employees had not incurred any expenditure for commuting to the office," the circular from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) stated.

Earlier, the Centre had received several references regarding admissibility of transport allowance during the lockdown period that was enforced from March 23 to April 20 and then extended further up to May 20, 2020. Notably, the non-essential movement of individuals during this period was prohibited.

The Centre has further exempted certain employees from attending office during the lockdown period in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection. And specific orders were issued in this regard.

In the order, the Centre further stated that physically disabled employees and pregnant women employees, who were exempted to attend office and were directed to work from home during the exempted period, are also not eligible to draw Transport Allowance during exemption period.

Moreover, the non-entitled officers/officials, who are temporarily provided with facility of official car for commuting between office and residences throughout the whole calendar month on account of non-availability of public transport facility due to COVID-19 pandemic, will also not be eligible to draw Transport Allowance.