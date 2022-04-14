New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys hired the maximum number of freshers in the year ending March 31, 2022. According to a report by Economic Times, the companies hired a total of 1.85 lakh freshers as demand for digital talent remained high. The report stated that TCS hired around one lakh people in FY22. In the fourth quarter alone, they hired 35,209 people.Also Read - From Salary Hike to Ending WFH, Major Announcements From TCS For Its Employees Here

The report further stated that in the current fiscal, the company is planning to hire over 40,000 more freshers. Infosys, on the other hand, plans to hire 50,000 more people in the year. In 2021-22, the company hired 85,000 freshers.

Attrition Still High

The report also said the attrition rates remained high throughout the year. TCS's attrition rate was 17.4 per cent in the last quarter of FY22. At Infosys, the attrition was as high as 27.7 per cent in March, as compared to 25.5 per cent in the previous quarter, the report added.

However, TCS said that the demand for new talent may taper in the long run as the company is expected to use the talent it has cultivated for two years. The company expects that the attrition rates have peaked.