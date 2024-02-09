Home

These Companies to Acquire 58.62 Lakh Shares of IITL | Check Details Here

Vikas Lifecare Limited has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 33.26% stake in Industrial Investment Trust Limited. IITL holds a 71.74% stake in ITL Projects Limited.

Share Market News: Industrial Investment Trust Limited has informed the stock exchanges that the company has made a public announcement for the sale of shares through an open offer, in which Vikas Life Care Limited, Vikas Garg and Advik Capital Limited have proposed to buy 58.62 lakh shares of IITL. Industrial Investment Trust Limited or IITL has entered into a share purchase agreement with them. Thus, Vikas Life Care Limited and Advik Capital Limited will have 26% stake in IITL through the open offer.

The company has made an open offer to buy shares of IITL at a price of Rs 275 per share. This open offer of Industrial Investment Trust Limited includes Vikas Garg, Vikas Lifecare Limited and Advik Capital Limited. There was no change in the share price of IITL on Friday.

Industrial Investment Trust Limited, which has a market cap of 616 crores, has a 52-week high of Rs 274.75 and a 52-week low of Rs 78. Industrial Investment Trust Limited shares were at a low of Rs 103 on August 9, from where investors got a return of 162%. In the last 1 year, Industrial Investment Trust Limited shares have given investors a bumper return of 201% from a low of Rs 90.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

