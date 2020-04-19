New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has released a new list of services and activities which are being allowed to open from Monday. The exemption will be applicable from April 20, in those areas of the country where the effect of coronavirus is negligible, or which are less affected areas. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, GoAir Asks Employees to go on Leave Without Pay Till May 3

One such list was tweeted by Union Law and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. This includes healthcare, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry. Also Read - Coronavirus in West Bengal: Last Week We Didn't Even Have 20 Samples Per Day, Says Bengal Testing Facility

Prasad has said that in some cases the government has given exemptions, and the list has been released. However, these services will not be allowed in the Containment Zones. Also Read - Coronavirus: Sanitation Worker Forced to Drink Disinfectant in UP's Rampur, Dies

Significantly, a meeting of the Group of Ministers headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held on Saturday. After the meeting it was said that any relaxation during the lockdown will be as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. But state governments can also strictly enforce the rules on their own.

The government has exempted projects and activities related to co-operative credit societies, non-banking financial institutions, water supply, electricity and communication in rural areas.

Apart from this, the government has also said that bamboo, coconut, betel nut, cocoa, spices cultivation, harvesting, processing, packaging, fruit and vegetable carts, shops selling sanitary items, grocery and ration shops, dairy and milk booths, poultry, Shops selling meats, fish and fodder, electricians, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters, couriers, DTH and cable services are allowed with certain restrictions.

The e-commerce companies have been asked to start work from April 20 but will have to get necessary clearance for delivery vehicles.

Data work and call centres for the government activities, offices with IT and related services have also been approved. But the condition is that they should not have more than 50 per cent staff.

Activities will also be increased on highways from Monday. Motor mechanic shops and dhabas will also open on the highway for truckers with some restrictions.

The rural area is being given huge relief. Work in brick kilns and food processing has been approved in the villages. Cold storage and warehouse service will begin.

The fishing business will also be started, which will allow fish feeding, maintenance, processing, packaging, marketing and sales. Hatchery and Commercial Aquarium will also open.

Work under MNREGA has also come under exemption from restrictions.

Construction work on roads, irrigation, building, renewable energy and all kinds of industrial projects outside the city will also start from Monday. It has also been said that if a construction project is to be started in an urban area, the labourers should be available on site for this.