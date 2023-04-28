Home

These US Companies Offer Interns 20X Times Salary Indian Companies Offer Freshers

As per Glassdoor, Stripe, a global digital payment company, has offered the highest-paying internships this year.

New Delhi: A lot of companies look forward to hire freshers or people with minimum experience just because they could be taken in with sub standard remunerations. Many times we’ve seen people sharing on social media platforms sharing their woes over income as low and Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month despite being in metro cities.

During this discussion, interns are being overshadowed as they are considered to be either getting paid a nominal salary of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 or not getting paid at all. This is the case in India.

However, there are companies in the United States that pay interns an average salary of about Rs 7 lakh per month. The data has been compiled from a recent report by Glassdoor on highest-paying internships.

As per Glassdoor, Stripe, a global digital payment company, has offered the highest-paying internships this year. As per the report, interns at Stripe are earning an average monthly salary of $9,064 (or Rs 7.40 lakh), based on a 40-hour work week.

This means Stripe pays its interns more than $100,000 per year, that is, around Rs 81,77,000.

Meta, Snap, TikTok, Stripe, Coinbase, Amazon, Microsoft et cetera are some of the companies that pay the highest for interns.

Glassdoor further notes that ‘While we can’t guarantee that all of these companies are still hiring interns this summer, we can confirm they’ve been known to pay interns competitively.’

Here is the list of companies that made it to the top 10 in paying interns a lucrative salary.

List of top 10 companies offering highest-paying internships in 2023

Stripe pays an average $9,064 monthly i.e Rs 7.4 lakh.

Roblox: $9,017- Rs 7.4 lakh

NVIDIA: $8,280- Rs 6.7 lakh

Coinbase: $8,206- Rs 6.7 lakh

Meta: $8,160- Rs 6.6 lakh

Capital One: $8,050- Rs 6.6 lakh

Credit Suisse: $7,947- Rs 6.5 lakh

Bain & Co.: $7,873 – Rs 6.4 lakh

Amazon: $7,809- Rs 6.4 lakh

EY-Parthenon: $7,651- Rs 6.2 lakh

As per Glassdoor’s study, the highest-paying internship in 2023 is at Stripe with an average monthly salary of $9,064. However, this is slightly lower than the top salary in 2022, which was $9,667 at Roblox. However, overall, the top 10 highest-paying internships in 2023 have an average pay of $8,206, which is higher than the average of $8,100 in 2022.

