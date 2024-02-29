Home

Thinkink Picturez Shares in Focus As Company Bags Production Contract | Check Key Details Here

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Thursday but later faced volatile trends amid sluggish global market cues and the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry.

Share Market News: Shares of Thinkink Picturez are in focus today as its Dubai-based subsidiary, Think Star Entertainment Technology LLC., has bagged a new production contract worth Rs 45 crore. The counter opened at Rs 78.70 and surged 3.17 per cent to touch the day’s high of Rs 79.99. The counter has gained after three days of consecutive fall. On technical parameters, Thinkink Picture is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 93.51 points to 72,398.39 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 12.55 points to 21,963.70. Both the benchmark indices were encountering volatility later.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India were the major gainers. Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong traded lower while Shanghai quoted in the green.

The US markets ended marginally lower on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,879.23 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark fell by 790.34 points or 1.08 per cent to settle at 72,304.88 on Wednesday. The Nifty slumped 247.20 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 21,951.15.

“The market has suddenly turned unpredictable amidst high volatility. The volatility will continue today, too, being the last day of the monthly expiry,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.17 per cent to USD 83.54 a barrel.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.17 per cent to USD 83.54 a barrel.