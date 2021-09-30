New Delhi: The Suryoday Small Finance Bank has notified its customers that it will stop its Automatic Teller Machine services from tomorrow(October 1, 2021). The bank has even issued a notice on its official website, “Due to operational reasons, Suryoday Bank ATMs will be discontinued w.e.f. 1st Oct 2021. However, you can continue to use your Suryoday Bank ATM/debit card at any other bank’s ATM for your cash withdrawal requirements.”Also Read - Delhi Govt Bans Chhath Puja Celebrations in Public Places Including River Banks, Temples

The decision to stop the usage of automatic teller machines (ATM) came due to viable issues. There has been a dip in the number of customers using the ATM machine. Also Read - Indian Overseas Bank Out of RBI PCA Curbs, Shares Jump; Details Here

As per a report published in The Times of India, Managing Director(MD) Suryoday R Bhaskar Babu said, “We realized that now more of our customers are not using ATMs. We are not able to make it a profitable deal. That’s why we decided that instead of running these machines, customers should be given the facility of free transactions in ATMs of other banks.” Also Read - Afghanistan's Banking System Close to Collapse; Survival Only Based on International Funds: Report

About Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Suryoday Small Finance Bank has a total of 550 branches along with 26 automatic teller machines(ATM). Out of 550 branches, nearly 97 were dedicated to liability focus outlets. The branches are expanded their presence across 13 states and UTs which also comprises Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

Other bank facilities such as Internet banking and mobile banking will continue to work. The bank customers will be allowed to use their debit cards as and when required.