New Delhi: Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is changing its banking rules from January 1, 2022. New rules are being introduced with respect to withdrawal as well as depositing the cash from the savings account. Customers will be charged a fee for depositing more than Rs 10,000 in their savings account, according to a report by ABP News.
- Basic Savings Account Withdrawal: The depositors are allowed four free monthly withdrawals. After that, they will be charged 0.50 per cent of the value subject, the minimum amount that will be charged is Rs 25 per transaction.
- Basic Savings Account Deposit: Depositors are allowed any number of free deposits in a month in the case of a basic savings account.
- Savings (other than Basic SA) & Current Accounts: In these accounts, depositors are free to withdraw up to Rs. 25,000 per month. After that, they will be charged 0.50% of the value subject. The minimum charge is Rs 25 per transaction.
- Savings (other than Basic SA) & Current Accounts: Depositors are free to deposit up to Rs 10,000 per month to the bank. After that, they will be charged 0.50% of the value subject. The minimum amount that can be charged is Rs 25 per transaction.
- Also, these charges are exclusive of GST/ CESS and they will be separately charged from the customers.