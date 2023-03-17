Home

This Company Announces Special Holiday On World Sleep Day

A Bengaluru-based company announced a surprise holiday for employees to celebrate International Sleep Day on Friday, March 17.

Wakefit Solutions, a D2C home-and-sleep solutions start-up, shared a post on LinkedIn that the company would celebrate Sleep Day.

New Delhi: A Bengaluru-based company announced a surprise holiday for employees to celebrate International Sleep Day on Friday, March 17. Wakefit Solutions, a D2C home-and-sleep solutions start-up, shared a post on LinkedIn that the company would celebrate Sleep Day.

“We are thrilled to announce that Wakefit will celebrate International Sleep Day on Friday, the 17th of MArch as an optional holiday for all its employess. As sleep enthusiasts, we consider Sleep Day as festival especially when it falls on a Friday! You can avail this leave like any other holiday through the HR portal,” the company said in its post.

“The 6th edition of our Great Indian Sleep Scorecard reveals a 21% increase in people feeling sleepy during work hours since 2022 and an 11% spike in people waking up tired. Considering sleep deprivation’s prevalence, what better way to celebrate Sleep Day than through the Gift of Sleep?,” the company said.

Last year, the company had announced nap policy for its employees. The company said, “An afternoon nap is instrumental in helping the body recharge and refocus on the task at hand, thus improving workplace productivity and motivation. Conversations around afternoon naps became predominant with the advent of work-from-home, and companies are slowly but steadily realising its importance. Through this initiative, the company hopes to start a sleep revolution while also encouraging other companies to adopt the initiative.”

The theme for World Sleep Day 2023 is sleep is essential for health. Just like eating well and exercising, sleep is a behavior that is foundational to one’s physical, mental, and social well-being. However, sleep is not yet commonly considered an essential behavior for good health. World Sleep Day is an opportunity to promote sleep health alongside thousands of other sleep health professionals and advocates.

