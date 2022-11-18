This Company Temporarily Shuts All Offices Amidst Mass Resignations. Deets Here

New Delhi: Amid mass resignations and layoffs, Twitter has asked its workers to not report to work as of now as all office buildings will be temporarily shut. The offices will reopen on Monday, November 21. Zoe Schiffer, Managing Editor at Platformer, tweeted that “Twitter has alerted employees that effective immediately, all office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access is suspended. No details given as to why”.

“We’re hearing this because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company. Also, they’re still trying to figure out which Twitter workers they need to cut access for,” she tweeted.

Schiffer said that Twitter offices will reopen on November 21.

This comes as hundreds of employees have resigned ahead of the deadline given to them by Elon Musk to either agree to his “extremely hardcore” way of work or quit the company.

Several employees took to Twitter to announce their resignations ahead of the 5 p.m. Thursday deadline (US time) to meet Musk’s new work criteria.