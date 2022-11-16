This Company To Pay $100,000 To Sacked Meta, Twitter And Amazon Employees For Startup Idea. Deets Here

Amid the mass firing by several major firms, Day One Ventures, a venture firm, introduced a program where it will pay $100,000 to the laidoff employees if they are able to present startup idea.

The program called 'Funded not fired' by Day One Ventures will give $100,000 checks (around Rs 81 lakh) to 20 startup teams. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Elon Musk-owned Twitter had recently fired over thousands of employees. There are also reports that suggest Amazon will layoff 10,000 employees soon. Amid the mass firing by several IT firms, Day One Ventures, a venture firm, introduced a program where it will pay $100,000 to the laidoff employees if they are able to present startup idea.

The program called ‘Funded not fired’ by Day One Ventures will give $100,000 checks (around ₹81 lakh) to 20 startup teams. “Being laid off can feel discouraging. But being laid off demonstrates that your talents clearly are bigger than your previous employer could see: it’s time to take the entrepreneurial plunge and start your own company. We are going to invest in the top 0.01% of laid-off tech talent,” Day One Ventures said in a statement.

“With Funded, not Fired, we are helping 20 new entrepreneurs and teams like you get funded with their first $100k check and get to work. In 6 months, we will pick the top companies and lead their seed rounds with a $1M check,” the firm said.

The company said, “You will have weekly check-ins with our team. We will pair you with subject-matter experts and top entrepreneurs as advisors who will host office hours and help you hands-on to build your company. You’ll be introduced to the top VCs in the Valley and world to continue fundraising. For B2B startups, we will help you get in contact with customers from our portfolio and beyond. For B2C companies, our team will help you build viral product mechanics that will help your product grow.”