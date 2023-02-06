Home

This Digital Entertainment Startup Lays Off 25% Of Workforce

Digital entertainment startup Pocket Aces became another company to announce layoffs amid a global economic slowdown.

New Delhi: Digital entertainment startup Pocket Aces became another company to announce layoffs amid a global economic slowdown. The company which runs YouTube channels such as Dice Media and FilterCopy laid off 25 per cent of its workforce to save costs.

Pocket Aces trimmed 50 of its 200 workforce across content, production and post-production teams, according to a report by Economic Times. As per the report, the company said it is shifting towards a model where it relies more on freelancers.

“It has been a tough decision to part with some of our talented team members and friends. However, we must continue to innovate our operating models, as this is the only way to ensure that we remain agile with changing audience preferences,” Aditi Shrivastava, Co-Founder and CEO of Pocket Aces, said.

