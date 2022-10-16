This Diwali, Bring Home Festive Flavours With Baby Brand Saffron 

New Delhi: Baby Brand Saffron, India’s foremost pioneers in producing World’s finest, hand-picked, 100% pure and genuine saffron, has introduced most exclusive health-conscious luxe festive collection for an exquisite gifting experience to family friends & relatives ahead of Diwali 2022.Also Read - Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Wakes Up To Clear Skies But Poor AQI Ahead of Festivities | Deets Inside

The company has put together a range of immunity boosting luxury saffron gift boxes to take Diwali celebrations a few notches higher. As part of their festive collection, Baby Brand Saffron has brought in their latest 'triangular box', designed as a luxurious matte dark purple magnetic gift box with gold foiling that contains the world's finest, rich and aromatic 1-gram of deep red saffron threads in an exclusive bottle and 4 vials each filled with half gram saffron powder, emanating an intense fragrance with high floral top notes.

Avneesh Chhabra, Director, USMS Saffron Company Inc said "As people's preference for green and pollution free Diwali seems to be increasing over the years, so has their awareness towards health that has witnessed a rise among customers. This has triggered the need of healthy gifting to loved ones on festivals & such auspicious occasions. Our latest offering has been crafted as not only suiting the auspicious and festive occasion, but it is also a timeless elixir of good health & wellness. Furthermore, we've announced a lucrative festive offer of flat 25% off on our trendiest range of immunity boosting, health-conscious premium Diwali gift collection. Our pure saffron is more than just a product, it is an experience of a lifetime, something to cherish forever. This age-old herb is a magical dose of health and good immunity."

The beautifully curated health-conscious Diwali luxe gifting collection from Baby Brand Saffron comes in two different luxurious boxes – ‘premium triangular box’ in 3 gm and 5 gm and ‘Red & Blue Luxe boxes’, each of 1 gm and 2 gm respectively.

Believed to possess miraculous powers, Kesar is one of the oldest herbs known to mankind. With its enticing fragrance, colour and its medicinal properties, Saffron is a rich source of antioxidants, fights infections and inflammations, and modulates immune system. This makes for an ideal gifting during Diwali to combat the rising air pollution in North India, since it does wonders to our respiratory system and prevents inflammation of lungs lining.

Besides, Saffron is the most important ingredient in the festival repertoire for Indian rituals, and as well as in the preparation of delectable Indian cuisines & deserts such as Kesar Soya Kheer, Phirni Kesar Di, Saffron Halwa.

“An immense wealth of knowledge and expertise of Saffron that has transcended over six generations in our family has helped us in procuring the best quality Saffron available in market” further added Chhabra