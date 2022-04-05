New Delhi: According to a latest press release by PhonePe, the digital payments platform will double its employee count by December 2022. The company currently has 2,600 employees and will raise it to 5,400. It said, “The company plans to hire across levels and functions for Engineering, Product, Analytics, Business Development, and Sales teams.”Also Read - Interest on Provident Fund Likely to be Taxed From April 1: Check New Guidelines

PhonePe also said that there are about 2800 open job positions that the company is planning to fill in the next 12 months. The jobs will be available across Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and the rest of the country.

Manmeet Sandhu, Head of HR at PhonePe said, "We are building a long-term sustainable organization, anchored on technology, and unlocking value for all. We're proud that PhonePe has emerged as the employer of choice for smart, ambitious people who are keen on creating outsized impact. The company offers the opportunity for people to learn and grow by getting to work on some of the most complex problems in the industry."

Rs 30,160 Crore Sanctioned Under Stand-Up India Scheme

According to a latest notification by the Ministry of Finance, in the last 6 years, the government has sanctioned Rs 30,160 crore to over 1,33,995 start-ups under the Stand-Up India Scheme.

The release quoted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as saying, “More than 1 lakh women promoters have benefitted from this Scheme during its six years of operation. The Government understands the potential these rising entrepreneurs have in driving economic growth through their roles as not just wealth-creators but also job-creators.”

Fintechs including PhonePe, BharatPe and PhonePe played a major role in shifting the payment systems in India from cash to digital.