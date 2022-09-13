New Delhi: IT major Infosys has shot a stern letter to its employees warning that the practice of moonlighting is “strictly discouraged” by the firm.Also Read - Infosys, Spirit AeroSystems to Co-Innovate Aerostructure & Systems Engineering Services

"Remember – No Two-Timing – No Moonlighting", the email said.

The company cited code of conduct and employee handbook that say dual employment is not permitted according to the company's policy. In the offer letter too, the company said, it was mentioned employees cannot take up another full-time or part-time job in any business activity without the consent of Infosys.

Moonlighting has been practiced since time immemorial by people who wish to make an extra buck apart from what their regular remuneration. But nowadays the practice is being treated by companies with more caution because of the spree of part-time jobs available in the market that can be accessed on fingertips, that is, via the internet. Moonlighting gathered steam when IT firms like Infosys, Wipro, TCS, etc., announced that they’d delay, postpone or reduce the variable payout to employees due to weaker margins.

Recently, Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani came out in support of employees taking up secondary jobs. This comes after Wipro CEO Rishad Premji equated moonlighting to ‘cheating’ and TCS COO N Ganapathy called it an “ethical issue”