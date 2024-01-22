Home

This Micro-cap Company Purchases Equity Stake in BKEL, SSPL | Check Details Here

Share Market News: Vikas EcoTech Ltd has purchased equity stack in Baleshwar Kharagpur Expressway Limited (BKEL) and Shamli Steels Private Limited (SSPL). According to an exchange filing, the purchase of SSPL has been done through a share-swapping deal. “Purchase of equity stake of Shamli Steels Private Limited (SSPL) from its existing shareholders, in a share-swap deal, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing thermo mechanically treated bars (TMT bars), corrosion resistant steel bars (CRS Bars), MS rounds and MS billets,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Vikas EcoTech manufactures a wide range of differentiated PET (polyethylene terephthalate) compounds and PVC (polyvinyl chloride) compounds through recycling. The company recently secured orders worth Rs 22.5 crore for specialty polymer compounds. The company stated, through an exchange filing, that it intends to fulfil these orders within the next 30-45 days, with the completion date set for February 15, 2023.

Besides recycling, the New Delhi-based company is also engaged in the business of producing speciality polymers for applications in sectors like electrical, infrastructure, packaging, and automotive, among others.

Meanwhile, Indian stock exchanges remained closed Monday on the occasion of Pran Pratistha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with normal trading activities to resume on Tuesday.

The next financial market holiday is on January 26 for Republic Day celebrations. Over the past week, the benchmark indices – Sensex and Nifty – cumulatively declined a little over 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country.

People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities, attend the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering on occasion. He also visited the Kuber Tila, where the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored.

